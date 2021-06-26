Space Calendar July 2021: Know what is Happening in Space

Space Calendar July 2021: These dates are subject to change. Launch dates are taken from Space.com.

July 1: Arianespace will use a Soyuz rocket to launch 36 satellites into orbit for the OneWeb internet constellation. The mission, called OneWeb 8, will lift off from the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Siberia at 8:48 a.m. EDT (1248 GMT).

July 5: Happy aphelion day! Earth is farthest from the sun today.

July 9: Mercury reaches its highest point in the morning sky, shining brightly at magnitude 0.3. See it just above the southeast horizon just before sunrise.

July 9: The new moon arrives at 9:16 p.m. EDT (0116 July 10 GMT)

July 12: Conjunction of the moon and Venus. The waxing crescent moon will pass about 3 degrees to the north of Venus.

July 15: A Russian Proton rocket will launch the Nauka science module to the International Space Station from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 1:16 p.m. EDT (1716 GMT).

June 17: The Progress 77 cargo craft will undock from the International Space Station, carrying the decommissioned Pirs docking component. Undocking is scheduled for 10:46 a.m. EDT (1446 GMT).

July 23: Russia's new Nauka module will dock with the International Space Station at 12:28 p.m. EDT (1628 GMT).

July 23: The full moon of July, known as the Full Buck Moon, arrives at 10:37 p.m. EDT (0237 July 24 GMT).

July 24: Conjunction of the moon and Saturn. The full moon will swing about 4 degrees to the south of Saturn in the dawn sky.

July 25: Conjunction of the moon and Jupiter. The waning crescent moon will swing about 4 degrees to the south of Jupiter in the dawn sky.

July 27: Arianespace will use an Ariane 5 ECA rocket, designated VA254, to launch the Star One D2 and Eutelsat Quantum communications satellites from the Guiana Spaceport near Kourou, French Guiana.

July 30: Starliner OFT-2: A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket will launch Boeing's CST-100 Starliner spacecraft on its second uncrewed mission to the International Space Station, following a partial failure in December 2019. The Orbital Flight Test 2 (OFT-2) mission will lift off from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at 2:53 p.m. EDT (1853 GMT).

PSLV scheduled to launch in July:

India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) will launch the Indian RISAT 1A radar Earth observation satellite from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota, India.