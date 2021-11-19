Spotify Adds Lyrics to All Users Worldwide: Know How to Use

Spotify, one of the leading music streams, has finally brought lyrics in real-time to all users around the world, through their supported platforms. The feature, first discovered by TechCrunch, began rolling out to all users worldwide as of today. Spotify becomes one of the latest applications to implement a similar feature for users. All types of users, free or premium on select mobile devices, desktops, consoles and smart TVs, can use this new feature.

The real-time lyrics feature has been requested for years by the Spotify community. The Swedish company has listened to these users and the feature has already started rolling out for multiple users. You will be able to access the letters on your mobile by sliding your finger up from the Now it sounds screen. Users will also be able to select the lyrics they want to share on social networks or other third-party applications.

While the long-awaited feature finally gives Spotify long-awaited functionality, there are conflicting reports on availability. A report on XDA Developers said that some songs are not compatible with the lyrics so far. The application displays labels on the songs that indicate whether the function is supported or not.

Since last year Spotify has been offering lyrics in real-time in India, Latin America, and Southeast Asia, it initially tested the feature in 2019. This has been expanded to cover all markets where Spotify is available. Before this, Spotify had a Behind the Lyrics feature that included fun facts about artists and certain lyrics.

Last week, Spotify enabled a feature that allows users to block others. Spotify says that the addition of a direct blocking feature is part of its currently ongoing mission to provide users with the best possible experience while fostering a safe environment for streaming music and podcasts.



