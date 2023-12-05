Spotify Axes Acclaimed Podcast "Heavyweight" Amidst Layoffs

Spotify, amidst a significant workforce reduction, has announced the cancellation of its popular podcast "Heavyweight." Once the flagship show of Gimlet Media, "Heavyweight" will conclude its current season, following which the production team will be disbanded.

The cancellation aligns with Spotify's broader restructuring, which involves laying off approximately 17% of its employees. This strategic shift marks a departure from Spotify's initial approach towards podcasting. In 2019, Spotify acquired Gimlet Media for $230 million, anticipating a surge in hit shows from the then-buzzing independent podcast studio. However, Gimlet's production output failed to meet Spotify's expectations, and the studio's biggest hit, "Reply All," was abruptly cancelled following allegations of discrimination against co-host PJ Vogt and producer Sruthi Pinnamaneni.

Over the ensuing year, Gimlet's programming and staff underwent substantial reductions, culminating in its integration into Spotify Originals. Meanwhile, Spotify's focus shifted from narrative-driven, prestigious podcasts to personality-driven chat shows, such as "The Joe Rogan Experience" and "Call Her Daddy."

According to Bloomberg, another critically acclaimed Gimlet show, "Stolen," which garnered a Pulitzer Prize, has also been cancelled. Like "Heavyweight," "Stolen" will complete its current season before concluding. Both shows may seek new homes upon their termination on Spotify.



