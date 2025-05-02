Spotify Moves Fast to Embrace Apple Ruling with iOS App Update

Spotify is wasting no time adapting to the recent Epic Games v. Apple court decision. The streaming giant has already submitted an updated version of its iOS app, aiming to bring long-requested features to users in the U.S. that Apple previously restricted.

According to a blog post, Spotify’s update will allow users to view actual subscription pricing, take advantage of promotional offers, and—most notably—make payments through systems other than Apple’s. This marks a major shift, driven by the recent legal ruling that prohibits Apple from taking a cut of payments made outside its platform and restricts its ability to limit how developers communicate about those options.

Spotify stated, “While other governments around the world have taken steps against Apple’s harmful practices, this is, by far, the most consequential action to date – and it delivers the benefits that all consumers deserve around the world.”

If approved by Apple, the new update will enable U.S. Spotify users to:

- View subscription costs and savings offers directly in the app - Tap a link to upgrade from a Free to Premium plan - Switch between Premium tiers like Individual, Student, Duo, or Family with ease - Use alternative payment methods on Spotify’s website - Access smoother purchase options for content like audiobooks “If all of this seems obvious and user-friendly, you’re right, and we agree – these are the kinds of improvements that any app should offer its users,” Spotify added. “The fact that we haven’t been able to deliver these basic services, which were permitted by the judge’s order four years ago, is absurd.”

Now, the ball is in Apple’s court. Approval of the update remains uncertain given the tech rivalry between the two companies. Meanwhile, Patreon has also announced similar plans to enable non-Apple payments for creators, indicating broader changes ahead in the app ecosystem.



