Spotify new Premium subscribers get three months of free subscription

Spotify offers three months of free service for new Spotify Premium users. The three-month offer is available to new individual and student subscribers, while new Spotify Duo and family subscribers can receive one month free. Unfortunately, the offer isn't available to former Premium members. Still, Spotify is giving those who cancelled before July 15 the chance to renew their subscription at a deep discount, getting the first three months for Rs 793.



The new offer from Spotify is valid for users until September 11. After the three-month trial ends, subscribers who took advantage of the offer will be charged the regular subscription price. Those interested can sign up at Spotify.com/Premium. The latest deal may help Spotify continue to see a boost in its growing subscriber count as the company scales back hiring amid concerns about the economy. The count rose to 188 million during the company's second quarter from the 182 million subscribers Spotify reported in the first quarter. The platform's overall user count increased to 433 million from the 422 million it said in the first quarter.



Spotify has also been adding some new features recently. For example, the company now gives its paid subscribers a separate play and shuffle button. The company also began introducing a redesign that helps different podcasts and music. Still no sign of Spotify HiFi, though.