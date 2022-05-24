Startups funded by Mr Ratan Tata in the last 5 years

Mr Ratan Tata lives up to this quote of his. He has been a great entrepreneur and businessman. In the last decade, we have seen him investing in some promising startups. He truly believes in encouraging young entrepreneurs for a better tomorrow and for the growth of our country. His style of investment and funding are revered by many across the globe. And his investments are known to emerge as giants in their respective sectors with time. He remains an inspiration for many.



Although he has invested in 30 startups so far, below are 5 startups he has made investments in the last 5 years.



Generic Aadhaar - A brainchild of a 16-year-old prodigy Arjun Deshpande, Generic Aadhaar is India's one-stop solution for healthcare needs which was founded in 2019. Mr Ratan Tata backed B2B2C venture delivers high-quality medicine at up to 80% lesser price as compared to branded counterparts from manufacturers to end-users directly. It eliminates middle-chain costs such as high promotional, marketing, distribution, stocking, and supply chain through its unique pharmacy-aggregator franchise business model. In just three years of inception, the company has established a footprint in over 150+ cities. It has launched around 1500+ medical franchises across India, employing up to 1500+ micro-entrepreneurs. Meanwhile, Generic Aadhaar has served 30 lakhs plus people with healthcare services through its franchises. Mr Tata invested an undisclosed amount in the startup in 2021.



Ola Electric - Mr Tata invested an undisclosed amount in Ola Electric Mobility to support its ambitions to scale EV deployment in India. Tata is also an early investor in ANI Technologies Pvt Ltd, Ola's parent company. He had earlier invested in Ola back in 2015, 5 years after the company began its operations in India. Mr Tata believed Ola Electric will play a key role in growth and development, as the EV ecosystem is evolving dramatically.



Mailit - Mailit is a technology-driven mailroom management and logistics company based out of Mumbai. Mr Ratan Tata invested an undisclosed amount in the company when Mailit were planning to launch 500 mailrooms across India. In addition to the same, they are working toward establishing fully mechanized warehouses and distribution centres in the next five years.



Tork Motors - Further to his belief in the future of electric vehicles, Mr Tata invested in Tork Motors, an electric motorcycle startup. After extensive R&D, the Pune based EV bikemaker started its production and hit the assembly line in April 2022. Apart from Mr Tata, Bharat Forge and Bhavish Aggarwal (Ola's founder) have also invested in the startup.

Lybrate - A health-tech platform which connects patients and doctors, and facilitates online consultation. The company offers its services in 500 cities in India. The company's plans to utilize funds received from Mr Tata's investment were to hire larger teams, improve existing technology and expand operations. The technology solution of the company is to bridge the gap between the supply and demand for healthcare professionals. It allows patients to communicate anonymously with doctors using the mobile app or website enabling users to get the right advice at the right time.