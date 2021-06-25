Steam Summer Sale is Live: Get discounts on Battlefield V, Fall Guys, and many PC games

Steam Summer Sale is live and offers impressive discounts on a wide variety of games from almost every genre. The sale ends on July 8, so players have the next two weeks to splurge. There are up to 89 percent discounts on some games, and you can search for them in the Steam store catalog for survival, racing and sports, sci-fi, open world, horror, anime, action, and many other genres. In addition, there are many AAA titles like Doom Eternal, The Witcher 3, Battlefield V, and more for sale and indie titles like Fall Guys, Hades, Stardew Valley, and more.

Valve kicked off their Steam Summer Sale on June 24 and will run until July 8. Some of the significant discounts offered as part of the sale include Battlefield V at 75 percent off, and for Rs. 999, Borderlands 3 discounted 67 percent and available for Rs. 986, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice sells for Rs. 1999: 50 percent discount. Dying Light is available on sale for Rs. 340, which is 66 percent off. Halo: The Master Chief Collection costs Rs. 449 with a discount of 50 percent.

The 2018 We Happy Few games are on sale for Rs. 449, 85 percent off its typical price. The Tomb Raider franchise gets discounts of up to 89 percent, and Tomb Raider: Underworld sells for just Rs. 39. Other titles in the series like Rise of the Tomb Raider and Shadow on the Tomb Raider are also heavily discounted.

Other games included in the sale are:

♦ Doom Eternal Standard Edition at Rs. 1,319 — 67 % off (Previous Best)

♦ Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout at Rs. 317 — 40 % off (New Low)

♦ Terraria at Rs. 184 — 50 % off

♦ State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition at Rs. 714 — 35 % off

♦ The Crew 2 at Rs. 499 — 80 % off

♦ Mass Effect franchise at up to 75 % off

♦ Dishonored franchise at up to 70 % off

♦ Red Dead Redemption 2 at Rs. 2,143 — 33 % off (Previous Best)

♦ Sniper Contracts at Rs. 299 — 70 % off

♦ Trials of Mana at Rs. 1,249 — 50 % off

♦ Overcooked 2 at Rs. 100 — 20 % off

♦ Forza Horizon 4 at Rs. 649 — 50 % off

♦ Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition at Rs. 659 — 40 % off (New Low)

♦ Monster Hunter: World at Rs. 1,648 — 34 % off

♦ NBA 2K21 at Rs. 824 — 75 % off

♦ Football Manager 2021 at Rs. 1,249 — 50 % off

♦ Stardew Valley at Rs. 287 — 40 % off (New Low)

♦ The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition at Rs. 199 — 80 % off (New Low)