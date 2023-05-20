"Stop giving smartphones to your kids", The Smartphone Man, Manu Kumar Jain

In a thought-provoking LinkedIn post, Mr Jain shares compelling insights that force us to reconsider our choices and prioritize the well-being of our kids.

Undeniably, smartphones have revolutionized our lives, but the question remains: should we easily hand them over to our children, who should play sports or delve into books? Unfortunately, giving children smartphones has become normalized in our society. Kids are forgoing playtime, immersing themselves in mobile games or watching age-inappropriate shows. His over-involvement on social media should deeply concern parents, but it has somehow lost its shock value. However, the Former CEO of Xiaomi India, Manu Kumar Jain, has sounded the alarm and delivered an urgent message that demands our attention. In a thought-provoking LinkedIn post, Mr Jain shares compelling insights that prompt us to reconsider our choices and prioritize the well-being of our children.

Mr Jain is a Former Global VP of Xiaomi, and when he warns against smartphone use, parents should take notice. "Stop giving your kids smartphones," he begins his Linkedin post with the caption.













He shared insights from a Sapien Lab report: "A friend shared this report from Sapien Labs that highlights a deeply concerning correlation between early access to smartphones (& tablets) to young children and the increased likelihood of suffering from mental disorders as adults. The numbers from the study are truly shocking: Approx. 60-70 per cent of women who were exposed to smartphones before the age of 10 are experiencing mental health issues as adults. (b) Men aren't immune either, with approx. 45-50 per cent of those exposed to smartphones before the age of 10 also facing similar challenges later in life."

He urges parents to resist the temptation to hand out smartphones to children to keep them occupied during various situations such as crying, mealtime or while riding in the car. Instead, he stresses the importance of promoting real-world interactions, encouraging outdoor activities, and engaging kids in hobbies. According to Mr Jain, such measures can create a healthier and more balanced environment that supports authentic learning and social interactions.

Mr Jain highlights parents' responsibility to protect their children's mental health. He warns against the detrimental effects of excessive screen time, particularly among young children, emphasizing the value of their precious childhood. He underlines that parents must provide the best possible foundation for their children's bright and healthy future. He also shared this link where you can read the reporthttps://lnkd.in/dhefb_Z3

Significantly, Mr Jain clarifies that he is not against smartphones or tablets and acknowledges their transformative impact on our lives and the convenience and connectivity they bring. He admits to using these devices extensively himself. However, he stresses the need for caution when providing them to young children and advocates a thoughtful approach to their use.



