Superfan SuperQ DuoCool IoT Enabled BLDC Fan Review: Efficiency Meets Smart Connectivity

In the realm of home appliances, ceiling fans have come a long way from being simple air circulators. Following the launch of the award-winning Superfan SuperQ, the team shifted its focus to enhancing energy efficiency by integrating advanced technologies. This led to the creation of the Superfan SuperQ DuoCool, an IoT-enabled fan that pushes the boundaries of energy savings. The Superfan SuperQ DuoCool IoT Enabled BLDC Fan is a testament to how technological advancements have integrated into everyday household items, offering not just cooling but energy efficiency, smart connectivity, and modern design. This review explores all aspects of the Superfan SuperQ DuoCool IoT Enabled BLDC Fan, from what's included in the box to how well the WiFi connectivity works, providing a complete understanding of its features, functionality, and value.

What's in the Box?

When you unbox the Superfan SuperQ DuoCool IoT Enabled BLDC Fan, you'll find everything neatly packed to ensure safe delivery. A Superfan SuperQ DuoCool IoT Enabled BLDC fan unit, fan blades, canopy set, remote control with Lithium cell, screws, and a user manual.

Superfan SuperQ DuoCool IoT Enabled BLDC Fan in the Box

Everything you need to set up the fan is provided, ensuring a smooth installation process. It's worth noting that although the fan is WiFi-enabled, it also functions perfectly as a regular ceiling fan with manual controls if you're not interested in the smart features.

Superfan SuperQ DuoCool IoT Enabled BLDC Fan - Specifications

Air Delivery - 260

Fan Size - 1200 MM

Input Power - 35W

Maximum Speed - 270RPM

Power Factor - >0.99

Service Value - 7.4

Speed Control - Smart control

Voltage Range - 230 Vac

Design and Build Quality

The Superfan SuperQ DuoCool IoT Enabled BLDC Fan stands out with its modern, sleek design that can complement various interior styles. The fan is available in different finishes, from matte black to white, ensuring it can blend seamlessly into any room's décor. The minimalist design, coupled with its high-quality finish, makes it a stylish addition to contemporary homes. The blades are aerodynamically designed to provide maximum airflow with minimal drag. This not only improves efficiency but also contributes to the quiet operation of the fan; there is no need to switch it OFF or ON while running. The materials used in construction feel sturdy yet lightweight, ensuring durability without compromising performance.

Features and Functions

The ceiling fan features Smart Control, allowing users to manage fan settings, set schedules, and track energy usage through a dedicated mobile app. This app offers convenient remote access, making it easy to adjust settings from anywhere. Additionally, the Superfan SuperQ DuoCool fan includes an “Energy Analytics” feature, which provides real-time insights into energy consumption and key performance metrics.

Superfan SuperQ DuoCool Power Stats Showing Energy Consumption

One of the outstanding features of the Superfan SuperQ DuoCool IoT Enabled BLDC Fan is its DuoCool technology, smartify hub and BLDC motor. The DuoCool Technology allows you to sync your Superfan with any air conditioner for the finest thermal comfort and energy efficiency. The system's Smartify Hub uses an IR Blaster within the ceiling fan to connect non-smart appliances with IR remotes to the Internet of Things (IoT), effectively making the SuperQ DuoCool a central hub. This positioning also enhances connectivity by leveraging the fan's elevated mounting. The Superfan mobile app grants complete control of fan settings, scheduling, and energy analytics right from smartphones.

Moreover, voice commands are available with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa to operate the fans hands-free. Users can schedule and automate the fan along with other connected devices for the greatest convenience and savings on energy usage. The scene setting feature is an NFC tag-based scene creation for customizing multiple appliance settings simultaneously. The scheduling and automation can be activated through NFC tags paired with respective mobile phones, thereby adding another automation layer as a Smartify hub. The Energy Analytics feature offers live energy tracking that helps users monitor consumption and optimize energy use effectively. This means that the DuoCool fan helps reduce your electricity bills.

Performance

In terms of performance, the Superfan SuperQ DuoCool IoT Enabled BLDC Fan lives up to its promise of energy efficiency. The BLDC motor consumes less power, as little as 35 watts, than conventional fans, making it eco-friendly for those conscious of electricity consumption and can still run at its highest speed. Meanwhile, traditional ceiling fans can use up to 70 watts or more. The air delivery is strong, and even at lower speeds, the fan manages to cool the room effectively that too without making noise.

The Superfan SuperQ DuoCool IoT Enabled BLDC Fan supports three different speeds, allowing you to control airflow according to your comfort level. The lowest setting is ideal for gentle air circulation, while the highest setting provides robust cooling, perfect for hot summer days. Unlike some fans, where lower speeds may produce a slight wobble or noise, the DuoCool runs quietly and smoothly at all speeds, making it ideal for bedrooms and living rooms alike. The fan offers eight modes, which include normal mode, eco mode, AC mix mode, wellness mode, reverse mode, fine-tune mode, breeze mode and Duo-Cool mode.

Additionally, the Superfan now seamlessly integrates with any air conditioner to deliver a hybrid cooling experience that’s both eco-friendly and beneficial for your health. By pairing the Superfan with your AC, you can reduce electricity usage by over 15%, making it a smart choice for energy savings and sustainability.

Reverse mode can be particularly useful during colder months. By reversing the fan's direction, it helps circulate warm air trapped near the ceiling, making rooms feel warmer without cranking up the heating. This makes the DuoCool a true all-season fan, adding to its overall value.

I found the Breeze mode very useful when one prefers a cool breeze while falling asleep but doesn’t want the fan running at high speeds all night long. It caters to everyone’s comfort by alternating between high and low fan speeds, accommodating those who prefer a stronger breeze and those who prefer a gentler one. You can also set the timer for how long you fan the fan to run; on the remote, you will find a 2-hour and 6-hour timer, whereas the Superfan App allows you to set the timer from 5 minutes to 8 hours.

Remote Control: Convenient and Smart

The remote control offered with the fan is ergonomically designed and user-friendly, making it easy to operate. It offers a range of functions like adjusting the fan's speed from low to high. You can set a timer to automatically turn off the fan after 2 hours and 6 hours, perfect for energy-saving during the night. Other modes like Eco Mode, AC Mix Mode, Wellness Mode, Reverse Mode, and Breeze Mode are available at your fingertips.

Superfan SuperQ DuoCool IoT Enabled BLDC Fan Remote and App

The remote's range is equally impressive and works seamlessly across the room; now, you need not get up to switch On, switch OFF or adjust the fan speed manually. The buttons are well-labelled, and there's no steep learning curve—just point and press.

How to Connect Superfan SuperQ DuoCool IoT Enabled BLDC Fan to WiFi

One of the most impressive features of the Superfan SuperQ DuoCool IoT Enabled BLDC Fan is its smart capabilities. The fan can be connected to your home's WiFi, allowing you to control it via a dedicated app or even with voice commands through virtual assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Here's a step-by-step guide to connect the fan to WiFi:

1. Download the app: The fan works with the "Superfan Connect" app, available for both iOS and Android devices. First, download and install the app on your smartphone.

2. Open the app: Click the Superfan app, create an account and sign up; the app will guide you through the pairing process. You need your name, email ID and mobile number, once you are signed in you get a welcome email with OTP from Superfan. Enter the OTP and start setting up your Superfan.

3. Connect to WiFi: Ensure your smartphone is connected to the same WiFi network you want the fan to use. Select the fan from the list of devices available in the app, and follow the on-screen instructions to connect it to WiFi.

4. Select the Superfan: Turn ON the fan using the wall switch and repeat this process of ON- OFF * 10 times. Once the device is configured, you can operate the fan from the mobile app.

5. Pairing complete:Once paired, you can control the fan's speed, set timers, activate speed and mode, and even use voice commands to adjust the fan settings.

Please find the screenshots of the steps to connect the fan to WiFi

The connection process is relatively straightforward, and once the fan is connected, the app provides full control from anywhere in your home. The app is intuitive, with a clean interface that allows for easy access to all the fan's functions.

Price and availability

There are four colour variants available in this brand: Onyx Blush, Onyx Marine, Onyx Meadow and Onyx Pearl. The fan comes in 48 inches size. The fan is available at Rs 7600 on Superfan's online store, and Amazon and Flipkart offer the fan for Rs 8000, with five years of warranty. The long-term energy savings and enhanced functionality justify the investment. You can buy it at Superfan's online store , Amazon , and Flipkart .

Verdict

The Superfan SuperQ DuoCool is an IoT-enabled, ultra-energy-efficient fan that represents a significant leap forward, showcasing innovation and setting new industry standards with its smart functionality. Its BLDC motor ensures low energy consumption without surrendering performance, while the colourful and sleek design adds a touch of elegance to any room. The WiFi connectivity is an excellent addition for those looking to integrate their appliances into a smart home system, offering convenience through app control and voice commands. Step into the future of cooling with the Superfan SuperQ DuoCool IoT Enabled BLDC Fan – more than just a fan, it's a testament to a smart lifestyle. Whether you're looking for a smart fan for your bedroom or an energy-efficient option to reduce electricity costs, the Superfan DuoCool checks all the boxes.