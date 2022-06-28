T-Hub 2.0 - Technology Hub Opening Doors to Innovation

Seven years after the Telangana government first opened the T-Hub start-up incubator in November 2015, T-Hub 2.0 one of the world's largest innovation hubs, is all set to open its doors to start-ups in what is lauded as the world's largest innovation hub in the Hyderabad's IT hub of Madhapur on Tuesday.

The 18-acre innovation campus, which will be inaugurated on Tuesday night by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, will also house T-Works, India's largest prototyping center, and the Tower project. IMAGE (Innovation in multimedia, animation, games and entertainment).

T-Hub, in its new avatar called T-Hub Phase-II, will be housed in a 10-story T-shaped building spread over 3.75 lakh square feet that have been designed by a South Korean architecture studio that resembles a spaceship.

Congratulations to the Government of Telangana and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on its new T-hub facility in Hyderabad, which will be a great boost to the Indian startup ecosystem. https://t.co/XppHITrRl7 — Ratan N. Tata (@RNTata2000) June 28, 2022

Ranjan said that T-Hub Phase II, which is five times larger than the first phase of T-Hub, will have the capacity to house around 4,000 startups, and other key elements of the innovation ecosystem, including venture capital funds. risk, commercial offices in some 45 countries, centers of excellence and collaborative spaces.

It will also accommodate an Atal Innovation Mission Center, which has been authorized by the Department of Science and Technology, a Startup India Mission center, the CII Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, and the Cybersecurity Center of Excellence, among others.

When the T-Hub campus gets operational from July 1, the 200 startups currently in T-Hub Phase I on the IIIT-H campus will move into the new building, he said. the. So far, T-Hub has helped incubate and support around 1,100 startups that have raised around Rs 10,000 crore in form of funding, Mr Ranjan further added.

M Srinivas Rao, T-Hub CEO said one entire floor in the building will be dedicated to venture capital funds, which have been a missing piece of Hyderabad's start-up ecosystem. "Telangana is the youngest state, but it has the most mature innovation ecosystem in the country. Hyderabad is all about pearl chains to blockchain and mangoverse to metaverse. From student entrepreneurs to soonicorns and unicorns, investors and trade commissioner offices, we want to have every stakeholder in this new T-Hub building," said M Pannerselvam, vice-president and chief innovation officer, T-Hub.

The inauguration day will see the founders and top honchos of around 25 of India's most celebrated unicorns like Bigbasket, Swiggy, Darwinbox, Urban Company, Meesho, Xpressbees, Dream11, UpGrad, Zomato, Delhivery, RedBus, among others, and big names of the funding ecosystem.