'Tagbin' behind the new era of Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya

As an engineering student, innovation and technology always intrigued Saurav Bhaik, Founder and CEO of 'Tagbin'. Tagbin is an experiential marketing company headquartered in Gurugram, India. Saurav Bhaik's journey started during his college days. He completed his B.Tech. from IIT Roorkee on 2013. During his college life, he was involved in all sorts of entrepreneurial activities around the campus, and he was also the leader of Robocon'12 - Biggest International Robotics Competition in Asia- Pacific region, held in IIT Roorkee. He was taken by the way directors were able to successfully provide a beautiful experience through simple screens in a matter of just 3 hours. Even magicians could provide a different experience to their viewers without revealing the trick. The WOW factor was inspectable! These things inspired him to blend technology with creativity to create a magical experience by using experiential solutions.

Saurav Bhaik started 'Tagbin' Service Private Limited in the year 2013, which integrated Tagging Technology with various Social Media Platforms to bring virality. The idea was to create buzz for an event after event registrations and check-ins. With continuous innovation and rethinking of concepts, Tagbin evolved into what it is today. Today, Tagbin is an experiential solution provider for various brands, Museums, and Institutions. He says, "We went through a bidding process with some leading companies of the Museum Industry in the world and were declared the successful bidder after a bidding process which includes technical evaluation, financial screening and design presentation."

Saurav Bhaik shares about some of the major projects of 'Tagbin' and says, "Multimedia museum on life, mission & teachings of Bhagwan Sri Sathya Sai Baba, Brindavan, Geeta Museum at Jyotisar, Kurukshetra, Dholera Experience Centre, Design and Development of Hologram Statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Delhi, Concept and Execution of Rashtra Gaan, where more than 2 Crore people came in and sang the National Anthem, making it the largest crowdsourced initiative."

About the challenges, he says, "The biggest challenge was space break up among different Prime Ministers. Since we were not involved at the stage of building planning, we were given a predesigned building. We had to retrofit the narrative and content in a chronological manner. Also, some of the tech installations were happening for the first time, evitating a 3 feet high national emblem or synchronizing 1200 lights to form a waving flag and to make them robust. We faced many challenges while installing them, and many trials went in before we got them perfect."

"Levitation, robotics, holograms, virtual reality, augmented reality, multi-touch, multimedia, interactive kiosks, computerised kinetic sculptures, smartphone applications, interactive screens and experiential installations are technologies that are new age, state of the art technologies, different from the non-interactive traditional methods of content display. Each technology has its own meaning and gives new value to content showcasing by putting it in the right medium of display. These technological installations increase human interactivity, break the monotony, give an experiential way of remembering each exhibit and the content. We call this Infotainment, where we blend in the right content for educational/learning purposes with the correct medium of display (Entertainment/Engagement)," shares Saurav.

If one wants to go to Sangrahalaya, they don't need to download the app. He says, "It is not mandatory to download the app. Visitors will receive the Audio Guide kit at the beginning. Once the journey is complete, they can return the guide. Downloading the app is not necessary." And he adds, "The design and content of the digital and interactive exhibits can be updated from time to time."