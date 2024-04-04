Taiwan earthquake won't impact global electronics supply chain: ICEA

New Delhi: A day after a massive earthquake rattled Taiwan, a key supplier of chips and displays to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), industry leaders said on Thursday there will not be any impact on the global supply chain serving mobile phones and other electronics.

Pankaj Mohindroo, Chairman of India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA), told IANS that Taiwan is an extremely resilient nation.

"We do not foresee any adverse impact on the supply chain of mobiles and electronics," Mohindroo added.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (TSMC), the island nation's largest chipmaker, reported that more than 70 per cent of its chip-making functions were back online within 10 hours of the earthquake.

The key Apple supplier also said that no vital machines were damaged after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Taiwan, reports Nikkei Asia. The earthquake also sent shock waves through the western part of the island which is home to the tech hubs.

Taiwan accounts for a large share of the tech industry's critical components, including semiconductors, chip substrates, and printed circuit boards.

Graphics chip giant Nvidia also said that it did not expect any impact on its supplies from the earthquake in Taiwan. TSMC has reportedly installed shock absorbers at its chip-making facilities that can help reduce vibrations by 15-20 per cent.