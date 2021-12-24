TCL Announces ‘Santastic Days’ this Christmas on Mini LED, 4K, QLED TVs and More

As we come close to the end of the year and gear up for the holiday season, TCL a global leader in the television industry is making sure that customers get all the reasons to cherish the joy during the holiday season. As a part of its, Christmas offers the brand has announced the TCL Santastic Days from Dec 25, 2021, to Jan 9, 2022, on Amazon and Flipkart. The brand has put on offer some of their best premium and regular TV models including the latest Mini LED, 4K QLED, UHD TVs, and more. Apart from availing of these models at the best price the customers can also enjoy the additional warranty, no-cost EMI offers, and more and make your shopping experience more fun-filled. Customers will also get a chance to win one TV through a lucky draw on shopping during the sale period.

Mike Chen, General Manager, TCL India talking about the TCL Santastic Days said, "As a brand, we understand the fact that customers in India have become more tech-savvy than before and the young and dynamic customers now look for the latest technology in all the appliances they get home. On top of that festive and, the holiday season is the time when people like to shop for their home and upgrade to the latest technology and offers like these make shopping more valuable. We aim to offer our customers a mix of affordable and mid-segment TVs at appealing prices and make their shopping journey worthy. All our offerings are in line with this vision, and designed to make TV viewing more seamless and reasonable with the best cutting-edge technologies used in each of the devices we also aim to cater to the needs of our customers with best-in-class products."

C715

TCL C715 50-inch variant is offered at INR 49,990. The QLED TV offers stunning picture quality and aims to bring your viewing experience to the next level. It is powered with Quantum dot technology that produces three vibrant images, colour gamut, and brightness that will enhance your viewing quality. Dolby vision adds to its astronomical display and brings extraordinary colour and contrast to the screen. The company bundles it with Dolby Atmos and hand-free voice control. While the Dolby Atmos feature will let you have the feel of moving audio and steadily transport you into the story, the hand-free voice (far-field voice recognition technology) control provides the luxury of giving voice commands directly to the TV instead of the remote.

C825 Mini LED

One of the premium offerings from TCL the C825 Mini LED 4K QLED TV is the first-ever Mini LED TV of India. The TV promises better picture quality and precision this TV all thanks to Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby ATMOS that provide the best in class picture quality and audio experience as well. The device also features Hands-free Voice Control for ensuring seamless control to users, enabling them to operate their TV using simple and direct voice commands. Available in 65-inch and 55-inch the Mini LEDs are priced at INR 1,46,999 and 1,04,999 respectively.

P715 AI-Enabled 4K LED

The device sports A+ Grade Panel along with micro dimming to ensure the best in class picture quality. The Dolby Audio promises ultra-realistic and enhanced sound. The device also comes up with smart connectivity where you can operate your TV in a smarter way of living. Available in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch the TVs are priced at INR 31,999, INR 34,999, INR 41,999, and INR 63,999 respectively.



C815 4K QLED



Featuring Quantum Dot technology along with Dolby Vision the TCL C815 offers a flawless viewing experience, the TV also supports HDR 10+ and MEMC. In terms of audio, the TV supports Dolby Audio, which is combined with an ONKYO soundbar for really immersive listening. The ultra-slim metallic casing of the TV complements any interior. Available in 65-inch and 55-inch the C815 4K QLED TVs are priced at INR 79,999 and 59,999 respectively.



C725 4K UHD QLED



The TCL C725 offers awesome display and sound quality along with the in-built smart features. The TV allows you to stay connected, updated, and happy. Enabled with far-field voice control you can now access and control your TV without using the remote. With the game master now you can enjoy a gaming experience like never before. Available in 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch, the TVs are priced at INR 62,999, INR 72,999, and INR 87,999, respectively.



P725 4K LED

Powered by TCL Smart AI and Android R(11) the P725 comes with a magical web camera to give you cutting-edge intelligent functions and a range of entertainment experiences. The viewers also get to enjoy super smooth visuals through MEMC. The TV is built for more interactive functionality and better entertainment. Available in 65-inch the TV is priced at 87,999.