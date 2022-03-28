TCL Inspire Greatness: Exclusive Launch of Premium Video Call QLED 4K TV C725 at Kohinoor

With a legacy of over 4 decades, TCL today has achieved many accolades. According to the latest data from Omdia, TCL has achieved Global No. 2 LCD TV Brand in 2021- With the U.S. ranked No. 3, Canada No. 2, France and Australia No. 3 in terms of market share in 2021. TCL started developing the Mini LED technology in the year 2018-19 and showcased the world's first Mini LED TV at IFA and in the year 2020 it accounted for over 90% of the Mini LED sales globally. Looking forward the brand now plans to become the No. 1 Mini LED brand in the TV industry in the coming years.



As a part of the expansion and growth strategy, the brand has partnered and sponsored many entertainment and sports leagues like Rainbow Six French League, Melbourne Cup and more. Not only this, the brand also signed 6 major football players from all over Europe as its brand ambassador.

It considers India to be an important and strategic market and ever since it entered the Indian market TCL's mission has remained unchanged. It is continuously bringing new techs and products to India that suits the needs of the local consumers. In 2017 it launched India's first 4K Android TV with Harman/Kardon speaker not only this, but the brand also launched the first 4K QLED TV with Harman/Kardon speaker in India. In 2019 the brand came up with the first 4K Android TV with Hands-Free Voice Control. Consecutively in the years 2020 and 2021 the brand launched multiple products including the first-ever Mini LED 4K Android TV with IMAX Enhanced in India.

Commenting about the launch, Mike Chen, General Manager, TCL India, said, "With an aim to offer creative life to the users we deliver meaningful experiences through thoughtful design and the latest technology. Our extensive manufacturing expertise, a vertically integrated supply chain, and state-of-the-art panel factory helps deliver innovation for all. With a vision to make life intelligent, we believe in becoming a trustworthy and internationally competitive brand. The main goal of the brand is to attain absolute perfection in terms of its products and services."

TCL CSOT was a big step towards the brand's development and today CSOT has become the world's leading semiconductor display company. TCL was also ranked No.1 in the global shipment of 55-inch display products. TCL CSOT India integrates the production of big-size TV panel and small-size mobile display panels. The project covers a total area of 280,000 square meters. The construction of the plant is divided into two phases. The first phase plans to invest RMB 1.53 billion (approx. INR 1,832 Crore) for supporting 11 production lines, including 5 big-sized display panels and 6 small-size mobile display panels. The annual capacity is planned to yield 8M 26-55 inch big-sized TV panels and 3M 3.5-8 inch small-sized mobile display panels.

Vijay Kumar Mikkilineni, Head of Marketing, TCL India said, "We understand that our customers 'need affordable products that can help them grow and make their life better. TCL offers a complete range of smart home electronics that feature the latest technology and help customers make their life smarter. The best thing about TCL is that we have made technology accessible for all by offering our premium range of products at quite affordable price points. TCL very well understands the requirement of the customers and our goal is to deliver an exceptional creative and smarter life to every customer, every time."

While the TCL C725 QLED 4K TV offers superior picture quality with QLED technology and Dolby Vision, it also comes with a plethora of connectivity features including video call. The QLEDTV enables beautiful colours, enhanced contrast and impeccable details for exceptional picture quality along with the flexibility to take and make video calls on a large screen via the Google Duo app. The C725 features a smart UI, faster refresh rate, MEMC, and AIPQ Engine bringing all pictures to life. Compatible with Google Assistant, users can change channels, adjust volume, control playback and more with just their voice command. TCL is a testament to the innovations where technology meets the latest designs

TCL believes in bringing new technology products to make people live intelligent and smarter. To add more colours and vibrancy to your festivities, TCL on the occasion of Gudi Parwa is launching the Video Call QLED 4K TV C725 starting at just Rs. 53990/- at Kohinoor. The brand has also planned for inaugural Early Bird offers along with exciting bank offers and more.