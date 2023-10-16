Tech Innovation and Quality: An Exclusive Interview with Crossbeats Founders

Archit Agarwal, Co-Founder of Crossbeats, a thriving Indian startup established in 2015, originated with a modest initial investment of Rs. 5 lakhs by its visionary founders, Abhinav and Archit Agarwal. In an exclusive interview with The Hans India, the Agarwal brothers share that in 2016 they embarked on a groundbreaking journey, pioneering the development of personal audio gadgets. Their aspiration extends to expanding the production of consumer electronics within India's borders in the foreseeable future.

Archit Agarwal, Co-Founder of Crossbeats

Archit Agarwal brings to the table a wealth of experience encompassing product development, operational acumen, strategic prowess, and the art of team building. He is an alumnus of the prestigious Xavier Institute of Management. Meanwhile, Abhinav Agarwal is a dynamic entrepreneur and a recognized expert in the realm of direct-to-consumer (D2C) business strategies. With a decade-long track record, he has collaborated with numerous brands to craft winning strategies, drive growth, and optimize the customer experience.



Abhinav's specialization lies in empowering businesses through data-driven insights, keen market trend identification, and the implementation of innovative strategies aimed at maximizing revenue and customer engagement. His multifaceted expertise spans marketing, branding, customer acquisition, retention, brand development, growth marketing, finance, and strategic planning. Notably, in 2016-17, Crossbeats made its debut in the personal audio market by launching its first wireless earphones, marking a significant milestone in the company's journey.

Attraction to Crossbeats: Unique Differentiators and Brand Appeal

Crossbeats stands out distinctly among its peers, characterized by a host of differentiating factors. To begin with, Crossbeats holds a preeminent position as a mass premium brand, dominating the market segment with the highest volume of buyers across T1, T2, and T3 cities. Our unwavering commitment to excellence is reflected in the superior quality and cutting-edge technology integrated into all our products. Above all, Crossbeats distinguishes itself as a brand with a special emphasis on crafting technologically advanced smart gadgets that empower and support the burgeoning urban youth.

Standout Features and Benefits of Crossbeats Smartwatches and Wireless Audio Products

Crossbeats is a dynamic brand with a strong focus on the needs and preferences of today's urban youth. Our products play a pivotal role in augmenting their daily routines and lifestyles in numerous ways. Whether it's our earbuds delivering an immersive audio experience or our smartwatches facilitating precise health and fitness tracking, our range of smart gadgets offers many possibilities for tech enthusiasts to explore and enjoy.

Ensuring Product Quality and Reliability at Crossbeats

At Crossbeats, a relentless commitment to quality and innovation has consistently been the driving force for our team of engineers and designers. Each product undergoes a rigorous evaluation process, encompassing thorough design assessments, technical evaluations, feature validations, and a multitude of other stringent parameters. This meticulous approach ensures that every SKU we offer to consumers meets the highest standards of top-notch quality, guaranteeing their satisfaction and confidence in our products.

Staying Current with Technology Trends and Integrating Them at Crossbeats

We have a dedicated team of technological research engineers who study and understand the market along with consumer insights to ensure the next production model has all that went missing in the previous models. This helps us be ahead of the trends and set benchmarks for the competition. We regularly conduct social media quizzes, consumer surveys, and feedback sessions to understand the market requirements and newer technologies out there. We also conduct town hall sessions in the office with our experts to improvise and upgrade our existing lineup of products.

Exploring Unique Collaborations and Partnerships at Crossbeats

Crossbeats has always been socially active, with influencers both on Instagram and YouTube who promote and review our products. Apart from that, we have associations with many monetary support application providers like MobiKwik, Razorpay, and others. Also, Crossbeats has just signed up a new brand face which will be revealed shortly.

Crossbeats' After-Sales Support and Warranty Services

Crossbeats has a 6-month standard warranty, but upon registering the products with us, the customer gets a complimentary 6-month additional warranty, summing up to 12 months of warranty. We also have a dedicated support team that manages customer queries and other elements of after-sales support.

Crossbeats' Strategy for Sustaining Innovation and Market Leadership in Wearable Technology

Crossbeats is always strategically positioned in its market approach. We always are keen on staying updated or ahead of the technological curve in the industry, which enables us to deliver market-first products. Be it with our smartwatches or earbuds or maybe the other new segments we are exploring, we always intend to deliver the best quality and experience to our customers and that adds up to why we have such a good repeat purchase rate.

Crossbeats' Vision and Contributions to the Future of Smartwatches and Wireless Audio Technology

Smartwatches and wireless audio products have a long way to go. We still believe that these products need to be accessible and available to every single individual, all the new urban youth. These products are made to simplify life and enhance the lifestyle quality. We are currently enhancing and making many improvements. But this being said, we are also working on developing newer products belonging to a different category to ensure that our youth are technologically fully equipped to chase and fulfill their dreams.



