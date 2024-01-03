Live
Tech Mahindra appoints ex-Infosys veteran Richard Lobo as chief people officer
New Delhi: Tech Mahindra on Wednesday announced the appointment of Richard Lobo, former Infosys executive vice-president and head of human resources, as its chief people officer.
Lobo’s appointment comes as part of Tech Mahindra’s ongoing leadership restructuring under Managing Director and CEO Mohit Joshi.
“With over 25 years of experience in HR transformation, employee experience, diversity, and inclusion, Lobo is set to lead the HR charter at Tech_Mahindra,” the IT and digital transformation major posted on X.
“Together, we'll continue to scale people processes, drive sustainable growth, and create an unparalleled working environment based on our people-first principles,” Tech Mahindra added.
Lobo worked with Infosys for nearly 23 years. He quit Infosys in August to work as an HR consultant and strategic advisor at edtech unicorn Byju’s.
Byju's had appointed Lobo as an exclusive advisor to help transform its human resources function.
At Infosys, Lobo held various leadership roles, most recently serving as its EVP and Head of Human Resources.
An active contributor to publications and a frequent speaker at industry events, Lobo also advises academia on trends in business and human resources.
Tech Mahindra recently appointed former LTI chief marketing officer (CMO) Peeyush Dubey as its CMO.