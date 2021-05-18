Tech Round-up - Five Things to Know in Tech on 18 May 2021

1. Battlegrounds Mobile India Pre-Registrations Goes Live on Google Play Store; Find Details

Android users can pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India on the Google Play Store. Those who pre-register will earn four rewards: the Recognition Mask, the Recognition Outfit, the Celebration Expert Title, and 300 GA. The launch date is yet to be announced.



2. Redmi Note 10S goes on first sale on Amazon, Mi.com at 12 noon: Know price and specs



A 5,000 mAh battery powers the Redmi Note 10S that supports 33 W fast charging with a charger included in the box. Mi.com offers an instant 10 percent discount with SBI credit card transactions. The offer is also applicable to EMI transactions.



3. Google Launches Google News Showcase in India with 30 Publishers



Google has partnered with 30 news publishers for its latest Google News Showcase initiatives in India, including The Hans India. Google's new programme builds on the ongoing News Showcase deals it has signed with 700 news publications in over a dozen countries, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Germany, the UK, Italy, Japan, and Argentina.



4. Lunar Eclipse 2021: Blood Moon of the year to appear on May 26; Find timings



Lunar Eclipse 2021: This year's total lunar eclipse (Blood Moon 2021) will begin at 2:17 p.m. IST (08:47 a.m. UTC) and end at 7:19 am IST on May 26. However, for people in India, it is expected to be visible as a penumbral lunar eclipse for five minutes. After the next Blood Moon, the next total lunar eclipse is scheduled for May 16, 2022. There will also be a partial lunar eclipse on November 19.



5. Amazon may buy film giant MGM for $ 9 billion



If the talks work out, Amazon could have a historical catalogue of movies dating back many decades. If these conversations go through, Amazon could own a historical catalogue of movies dating back many decades along with several production and distribution companies and the Epix content network. The company has reportedly offered $ 9 billion for MGM, Variety reported.

