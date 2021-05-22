Tech Roundup - Seven Things to Know in Tech on 22 May 2021 

1. Twitter Verification: Are you Eligible to get a Blue Checkmark Badge?

Twitter has some strict conditions for one who is looking to get approved. It says your account must be authentic, active and notable. Almost all social media platforms have a verification feature, which has become a badge of authenticity and credibility. Twitter was one of the first to add it, and the platform's blue checkmark remains one of the most sought after.

2. Air India Reports Data Breach; 45 Lakh passengers data hacked





A cyberattack on the national airline Air India servers resulted in a massive data breach and affected around 45 Lakh airline customers; it reported on Friday (21 May). Leaked details, including passport and credit card information for these passengers, were compromised in the attack, Air India said in a statement.

3. WhatsApp Updates: Flash Call Feature for Verifying Phone Number

WhatsApp is testing a new feature to verify phone numbers when logging in on a new or different device. The new feature will allow WhatsApp to make a call to verify the phone number. This feature is reportedly called "Flash Call" and is currently under development.

4. PUBG New State pre-registrations to start soon for iPhone users; Get details

Months after opening the pre-registration for Android users, PUBG New State could open it soon for iOS users. While we wait for pre-registrations to open for iOS users, some reports say that another game, called PUBG New State, could be coming to India at some point in the future.

5. NASA rover to search for water, other resources on Moon in 2023

The US space agency has announced its first mobile robot to the Moon in late 2023 in search of ice and other resources on and below the lunar surface. The rover will explore lunar craters using a specialised set of wheels and a suspension system to cover various inclines and soil types.

6. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G may be a rebranded Galaxy F52 5G

Samsung is reported to be working on a new M-series phone called Galaxy M52 5G. This phone is registered as a rebranded version of the Galaxy F52 5G unveiled in China earlier this week. There's no confirmation yet, but Samsung has offered to shuffle with Galaxy A, Galaxy M, and Galaxy F series phones.

7. BTS's 'Butter' breaks YouTube's 24-hour debut record

BTS has set a new record for getting the highest video views in 24 hours after its release on YouTube. BTS's new "Butter" music video garnered over 112 million views within 24 hours of its release. At present it has 118 million views on YouTube. With this new feat, BTS has broken their own record previously held by "Dynamite." BTS also ranks first and second for the biggest music video premiere on YouTube, with more than 3.9 million peak viewers on Butter.