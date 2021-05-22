WhatsApp Updates: Flash Call Feature for Verifying Phone Number

WhatsApp Updates: WhatsApp is testing a new feature to verify phone numbers when logging in on a new or different device. Currently, WhatsApp allows users to verify their phone number by sending a verification code via SMS. The new feature will allow WhatsApp to make a call to verify the phone number. This feature is reportedly called "Flash Call" and is currently under development.

However, this is optional, and users can choose to verify their phone number through the SMS process. Users can choose to permit WhatsApp by selecting "continue" or reject by selecting "not now". Then, the original verification process will be carried out by sending a code via SMS. WhatsApp always asks for your phone number to be verified when you switch to a new or different device. The new feature will give users another option to verify their WhatsApp phone number.

WhatsApp is currently developing this feature, and it is not visible to users in the public beta program. Therefore, it is still not known when the feature will be rolled out to all the users.