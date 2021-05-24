Tech Roundup - Seven Things to Know in Tech on 24 May 2021

1. Covid Vaccine Online Scam Alert: 10 Fake Apps and Websites to Avoid

Please note that the entire vaccination campaign is digital, and you can register for it only through the Aarogya Setu app or the CoWin website. Delhi Police and the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) alert citizens to fake CoWin vaccine registration apps and websites spread via SMS.

2. Redmi Watch goes on sale today in India: Find price, specifications

Redmi launched the wearable last week alongside Redmi Note 10S, and it comes with a 1.4-inch colour LCD screen and can offer up to 10 days of battery life. Redmi Watch is water-resistant to up to 5 ATM and offers more than 200 watch faces. In addition, it has 11 sports modes, including trail running, hiking, walking, indoor cycling, swimming, and more.

3. Bitcoin down almost 50% from year's high

Bitcoin fell 13% on Sunday after the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency suffered another sell-off that left it down nearly 50% from the year's high.

4. Battlegrounds Mobile India Shows Erangel map as 'Erangle'

Battlegrounds Mobile India does not have an official release date yet, but speculation suggests that it may launch on June 18. In addition, Krafton has shown another map present in the game: Erangle. Battlegrounds Mobile India is the Indian version of PUBG Mobile, the popular battle royale game that the government banned in September last year.

5. Realme X7 Max 5G to Release on May 31 in India

Realme announced on Monday that it would launch the Realme X7 Max in India on May 31. In addition, the company will also showcase a new line of smart TVs that day. Realme had planned to launch the devices on May 4 but had to postpone the event due to India's Covid-19 second wave pandemic.

6. Samsung to bring larger and smaller versions of its TV-like Smart Monitor

Samsung's Smart Monitor range is expanding. The company's Tizen-powered line of smart computer displays now includes a 43-inch 4K M7 model and a 24-inch 1080p M5 model, marking the largest and smallest smart monitors available to date.

7. 'Friends: The Reunion' to Stream on ZEE 5 in India

Friends: The Reunion will be available on Zee5 in India. The Zee-owned streaming service announced on Sunday that the highly anticipated special episode of the Friends reunion would air exclusively on its platform, though it did not say when it would be released.