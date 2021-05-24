Realme X7 Max 5G to Release on May 31 in India 

Realme announced on Monday that it would launch the Realme X7 Max in India on May 31. In addition, the company will also showcase a new line of smart TVs that day. Realme had planned to launch the devices on May 4 but had to postpone the event due to India's Covid-19 second wave pandemic.





Guys, be prepared to be swept by #FutureAtFullSpeed as we bring to you the #realmeX7Max5G with India's First MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G Processor.



Launching at 12:30PM IST, 31st May. pic.twitter.com/AXxkwklr2n — Madhav Max 5G (@MadhavSheth1) May 24, 2021





The Realme X7 Max will reportedly be a repackaged version of the Realme GT Neo. The upcoming Realme phone features a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 12GB of RAM, and internal storage of 256GB.

The phone will also feature a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For the selfie, Realme X7 Max 5G could come with a 16-megapixel front camera. It will also house a 4500 mAh battery with 50 W fast charge support.

Realme X7 Max will be available in India for a starting price of ₹ 27,999 for the primary model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There will also be another updated model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, and this variant is said to cost ₹ 30,999.

Separately, Realme has also confirmed that it will launch 43 and 50-inch smart TVs on May 31.

"Realme is all set to bring a leap-forward performance with the launch of the Realme Smart TV 4K, an all-round package which gives a 4K cinematic experience to the consumer, in two sizes - 50" & 43", featuring a spectacular viewing experience with Dolby Vision-enabled 4K display & Dolby Atmos immersive audio," the company said in a release.