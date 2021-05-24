Redmi Watch goes on sale today in India: Find price, specifications

Redmi Watch went on sale in India today. Redmi launched the wearable last week alongside Redmi Note 10S, and it comes with a 1.4-inch colour LCD screen and can offer up to 10 days of battery life. Redmi Watch is water-resistant to up to 5 ATM and offers more than 200 watch faces. The wearable weighs just 35 grams and comes in several straps and watch case options. It has 11 sports modes, including trail running, hiking, walking, indoor cycling, swimming, and more.



Redmi Watch: Price and availability in India



The new Redmi Watch costs Rs. 3,999. It went on sale via Mi.com, Flipkart and Mi Home Stores starting at noon today. The wearable device comes in three watch case colour options: black, blue, and ivory. There are also four strap colours: black, blue, ivory, and olive.



Redmi Watch: Features



As for technical details, Redmi Watch has a similar design to Apple Watch, with a single button on the side for navigation. Furthermore, the handheld features a 1.4-inch TFT LCD screen with 320x320 pixel resolution, 2.5D curved glass on the top, and a maximum brightness of 350 nits. In addition, Redmi Watch is water-resistant up to 5 ATM and offers more than 200 watch faces.



The sensors onboard the Redmi Watch include:



♥ A PPG heart rate sensor.



♥ A three-axis acceleration sensor.

♥ A geomagnetic sensor.

♥ A barometer.

♥ A gyroscope.

♥ An ambient light sensor.

Xiaomi says that the Redmi Watch can last up to 10 days on a single charge and takes less than 2 hours to charge fully. In addition, it can last up to 10 hours in continuous GPS mode. For connectivity, Redmi Watch comes with GPS and GLONASS for accurate tracking and also supports Bluetooth v5.1.



Redmi Watch weighs only 35 grams. It also offers 11 sports modes, including trail running, hiking, walking, indoor cycling, swimming, freestyle, cricket, treadmill, and more. Furthermore, Redmi Watch can be used to receive notifications, control music, set alarms, check the weather, and more. Also, the smartwatch has various health-related functions such as all-day heart rate monitoring, sleep detection, guided breathing, goal setting, air pressure detection, step counter, and more.





