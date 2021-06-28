Telegram brings new features: Group video calls, Animated backgrounds and more

Telegram noticed an increase in new users earlier this year after Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk tweeted, urging its followers to avoid using Facebook-owned WhatsApp about new privacy policy updates of the company.



Telegram introduced a group video calling feature for its users to compete with digital giants Zoom and WhatsApp. Telegram users had been requesting this feature for over a year, and it was finally introduced.



"Voice chats in any group can now seamlessly flip into group video calls simply faucet the digicam icon to modify your video on," Telegram stated in a weblog.



The social networking platform, Telegram, is all set to join the race of significant video calling platforms like Google Meet, Skype, and Zoom by introducing the "group video calling" feature on the forum.



To know more about the Telegram updates, please visit https://telegram.org/blog/group-video-calls.



With the latest Telegram version for iOS, Android, and desktop apps, users can turn group voice chats into video conference calls. Although the group video calling feature has an upper limit of 30, that restriction will improve quickly, Telegram said.



Telegram also added animated backgrounds and message animations. This new feature is one of a kind in the messaging app industry. Whenever you send or receive a new message, the multicoloured gradient background will start to move automatically.



To accompany these new features, Telegram has also improved noise suppression in voice chats. So if you are on a call while in a noisy environment, it will help keep the audio clear for everyone. With a new toggle added, you can toggle this feature on and off manually through settings. Furthermore, there is also a completely new Telegram icon to design for all iOS users.



Telegram claims that these designs are energy efficient and will not consume as much of your device's battery. Users can also create their animated background with the help of different provided colours and patterns.