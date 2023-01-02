Telegram update: New storage saver setting, Hidden media, and more

Telegram has rolled out new features on its platform to improve users' messaging experience in 2023. Some of them are quite unique and might not be found on other platforms. Users can now send hidden photos, suggest profile photos to contacts, hide group members, and more. The company announced the new updates in a blog post. Here's all you need to know about the new features.

Telegram has added a new "Hidden Media" feature that allows users to cover photos and videos with a shimmering layer that blurs the image. The company says the recipient only needs to tap the image to break the "spell" and see the content. It's pretty cool and fun. For this, you need to go to the attachments menu, select one or more items, press Menu again and choose "Hide with spoiler".

Telegram now also offers a new storage saver setting. You can now delete media and documents from your phone's memory and re-download them from your Telegram cloud at any time. Until now, we could define a maximum cache size or automatically delete unused elements after a certain time. With the latest update, Telegram users can add separate auto-delete settings for cached media from private chats, groups, and channels - with exceptions for specific chats.

Users will also notice new pie charts that will help visualize what's taking up space, and dedicated tabs for media, files, and music let you clear larger items with just a few clicks. Besides that, Telegram allows you to choose an image for your contacts, which will only be visible to you. If you have a good profile picture for your contact, you can even suggest it to them on the app. The platform provides a quick option for you to add the same profile picture easily. Telegram says users must follow two steps to add the friend's suggested image.

There is also something for group admins. The owner of groups with more than 100 members can choose to hide the list of members. That way, if people don't message the group, only its admins will know they're there. Some of the new animated emojis have been added to the platform for a better chatting experience.