"Tesla is on my mind 24/7", Elon Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk shared what keeps him busy these days with a meme. He said that while it might look like he was spending most of his time on the Twitter acquisition, actually, he was spending less than 5 percent of his time on the deal. Rather, Tesla is on his mind 24/7, he told.



Days after buying Twitter, Elon Musk said he would not move forward with the Twitter deal until the company shows that he has less than 5 percent of spam accounts on the platform. Unlike Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, Musk recently claimed that the microblogging site consists of at least 20 percent spam bots.

Twitter said it was committed to completing Elon Musk's $44 billion deal at the agreed price and terms, Reuters reported. "The deal is subject to the approval of Twitter stockholders and is expected to close in 2022," the company added.

In a finding that was published last week, Twitter reported that there was about 5 percent of spam accounts on the microblogging site this quarter. Tesla's CEO dismissed Twitter's claims and called off the deal. Elon Musk later clarified that he was still "committed to acquisition."

These are believed to be Musk's tactics to buy Twitter at a lower price than he initially offered. The billionaire offered to buy the microblogging site for $44 billion in cash last month. Since Musk announced his purchase of Twitter, the company's stock has lost all of its gains since Tesla's CEO revealed his involvement.



