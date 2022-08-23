Tesla Owner Inserts A Little Chip Into His Hand
Tesla owner Brandon Dalaly now only needs a tiny contactless chip implanted into his right hand to unlock his vehicle. Mr. Dalaly posted a video on social media showing him using a tiny VivoKey Apex chip that was implanted in his right hand to unlock his car.
The strange act was made feasible using a chip called VivoKey Apex that utilises the same near-field communication (NFC) standard that powers Apple Pay and keyless hotel admission. He explained while posting a video of the skilled piercer inserting the tiny chip into his hand that he finally made the decision to take matters into his own hands regarding my phone. implantable Tesla key chip.
The video was shared with the caption that "Finally decided to take my phone key issues into my own hands... literally. Tesla key chip implant." Here is the video, have a look at it: