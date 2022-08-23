Tesla Owner Inserts A Little Chip Into His Hand

Tesla owner Brandon Dalaly now only needs a tiny contactless chip implanted into his right hand to unlock his vehicle. Mr. Dalaly posted a video on social media showing him using a tiny VivoKey Apex chip that was implanted in his right hand to unlock his car.



The strange act was made feasible using a chip called VivoKey Apex that utilises the same near-field communication (NFC) standard that powers Apple Pay and keyless hotel admission. He explained while posting a video of the skilled piercer inserting the tiny chip into his hand that he finally made the decision to take matters into his own hands regarding my phone. implantable Tesla key chip.

The video was shared with the caption that "Finally decided to take my phone key issues into my own hands... literally. Tesla key chip implant." Here is the video, have a look at it:

Finally decided to take my phone key issues in to my own hands... literally. Tesla key chip implant. pic.twitter.com/RVK8ZaePoI — Brandon Dalaly (@BrandonDalaly) August 16, 2022

In the video, Mr. Dalaly can be seen briefly waving his right hand against the car before it unlocks. The video has gone viral after it was spread online.



Numerous queries and concerns were witnessed in the comments section. While addressing those comments, Mr. Dalaly can be seen briefly flailing his right hand against the car. Mr. Dalaly also addressed the issues that viewers of the film raised in the comments section.

Just to raise awareness, he said that the chip can also perform things like store data, access control, otp 2 factor authentication, secure crypto wallet, and in the future credit card transactions. There seems to be a lot of misconceptions about it. Before it unlocks, it is more than simply a Tesla key.

Mr. Dalaly claimed that he paid a skilled piercer $400 to implant the chip into his right hand. Additionally, he mentioned that he is a member of a beta group of roughly 100 persons evaluating the chips before they are made available to the general public.

Meanwhile, Mr. Dalaly, a tech worker, revealed to the source that he already carries a tiny chip in his left hand that has information such as his contact card, keys to his house, and keys to his coronavirus vaccination card. The whole plan, he claimed, was for him to hold his house key in his left hand and his automobile keys in his right.