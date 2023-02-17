Tesla to update FSD beta in 363K cars over crash risk, Musk slams 'recall' word

Tesla will update its driver assist software called Full Self-Driving (FSD) beta over "crash risks" in nearly 363,000 vehicles.

Tesla will deploy an over-the-air (OTA) software update at no cost to the customer in the coming weeks that will improve how FSD Beta negotiates certain driving manoeuvres.

The vehicles to be "recalled" as per a directive by the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) are Model S, Model X, Model 3 and Model Y series that have installed or are pending installation of a software release that contains the Full Self-Driving Beta or FSD Beta.

Elon Musk tweeted about his disdain for the word "recall," saying Tesla is not recalling any cars.

"The word 'recall' for an over-the-air software update is anachronistic and just flat wrong," he posted.

Tesla will simply push out an OTA software update to fix the problems identified in NHTSA's request.

NHTSA has been investigating Tesla's driver-assist technology for several years.

FSD Beta is a driver support feature that can provide steering and braking/acceleration support to the driver under certain operating limitations.

With FSD Beta, the driver is responsible for operation of the vehicle whenever the feature is engaged and must constantly supervise the feature and intervene (steer, brake or accelerate) as needed to maintain safe operation of the vehicle.

On February 7, Tesla decided to administer a voluntary "recall" out of an abundance of caution.

As of February 14, Tesla has identified 18 warranty claims, received between May 8, 2019, and September 12, 2022.

Tesla said it is not aware of any injuries or deaths that may be related to FSD Beta.