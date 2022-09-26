The Apple iPhone 15 'Ultra' to replace the Pro Max

Apple could introduce a new naming scheme when it launches the iPhone 15 next year, replacing the current "Pro Max" branding with "Ultra." This is according to Apple tracker Mark Gurman, who also expects the iPhone 15 to come with some "bigger changes," including USB-C. The Pro Max name first appeared with the iPhone 11 in 2019, and adding the Ultra brand to the iPhone lineup wouldn't be all that surprising. Apple already released the new Watch Ultra with the moniker earlier this month and added the name to its M1 Ultra processor. Apple also introduced a minor change to its naming scheme with the iPhone 14, bringing back the apparently retired "Plus" name from the iPhone 14 Plus.



The iPhone 14 isn't a month old yet, but other iPhone 15 rumours have already circulated. Supply chain analyst Ross Young predicts that the new Dynamic Island could come standard on all iPhone 15 models, not only on Pro and Pro Max (or Ultra) models. The iPhone 15 is also rumoured to come with USB-C instead of Apple's proprietary Lightning port. Gurman says the company has already started testing the new feature before implementing an EU law that will require all new phones to have USB-C ports by fall 2024.



Apple is eliminating the Max branding altogether or planning to reserve the name for tech that sits between the Pro and Ultra tiers. Apple also has AirPods Max, and it will be interesting to see if Apple changes the name every time a second generation comes along. Apple can launch its products in much less exciting formats, including press releases, website updates, and media briefings.