The first "Designed for Google Meet" device is a $ 200 phone dock

As attractive as video conferencing hardware may seem, it is often outrageously expensive; the $ 2,000 Series One Desk 27 for Google Meet is a perfect example. Fortunately, along with that expensive Meet machine, Google also announced its "Designed for Google Meet" program and a more affordable first entry, the Rayz Rally Pro. It's a $ 200 Nest Mini-like speakerphone that doubles as a microphone for Google Meet calls.



The Rayz Rally Pro comes in a grey-hued fabric-covered body that looks a bit like Google's smart speakers, but with a phone dock. The speaker dock comes in two variants: an iPhone model with a Lightning connector, and a Google Pixel version that should work with any USB-C phone. Both versions can function as a Bluetooth speaker, omni-directional microphone, and 20W fast-charging dock for whatever phone you plugin.

The big trick of the Rally Pro and all of the third-party devices included in Google's Designed for Google Meet program is their tight integration with Google Meet. According to Rally Pro maker Appcessori, "Joining a Google Meet video call is as simple as connecting a smartphone and then tapping the Google Meet invitation that starts automatically upon connection." The device also features "active noise suppression and automatic gain control" and a dedicated mute button.

It's unclear if those features will work the same on a non-Google platform, like iOS, or if they're compatible with other video chat software like Zoom or Webex. The Verge has contacted Appcessori for more information and will update if we get more information.

A note on Google Meet products: The Series One line features Google's design language but is made by Avocor and Lenovo. "Designed for Google Meet" is a separate third-party program. The program "identifies peripherals designed by partners specifically for and to work with Google Meet," Google writes. Basically, some companies go almost to cosplay like Google, while others just get a seal of approval.

The use cases of a microphone and speaker for video chatting on your phone appear to be limited. If you travel and receive calls, a laptop could be the solution. But with phone selfie cameras frequently taking better videos than the webcams built into most laptops, it might start to make more sense.

You can pre-order the Rayz Rally Pro for $ 199.99 now for a planned shipping date of September 17.