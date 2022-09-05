The iPhone 14 Pro may revive the old battery percentage icon

There is a rumour that iPhone 14 Pro may revive the classic battery percentage indicator (the one with the percentage and battery level icon next to each other), according to a purported mockup of the device's interface shared with MacRumors. The Pro users may not be stuck with the horrible and sometimes unreadable indicator that Apple is testing in the iOS 16 beta, which shows the percentage inside the battery icon.



But Apple's indicator current version on newer devices takes the form of a battery icon (without a percentage display) that visually represents how much power your phone has left. This was first introduced on the iPhone X due to the lack of space caused by the notch and requires you to swipe into Control Center to see the exact percentage.

But since the iPhone 14 Pro is rumoured to swap out the notch for two separate cutouts that will form a single, unified pill shape when the screen is on, this should allow enough space to include both the battery icon and percentage. Apple could also take advantage of the iPhone 14 Pro's additional real estate screen by shifting the cellular service icon to the left side of the screen when the phone is locked while adding the notification centre and battery indicator icon on the right.

The same tipster showed MacRumors about the iPhone 14 always-on display would look like. Supposedly, users will be able to fully customize the look of the screen when their device is locked, allowing them to adjust the hue of the foreground of their screen background. screen (while the rest remains dark) so that only part of the image is visible. As the MacRumors source pointed out, widgets will also appear on the always-on display, but they will subtly disappear in and out to help prevent OLED burn-in. Any notification will appear at the bottom of the screen with an always-on display enabled before disappearing after about 10 seconds.

The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max may be getting the bulk of the upgrades that Apple could use to justify a $100 price increase. We won't have to wait much longer to find out what Apple's planning. Apple's Far Out event is a few days away on September 7.