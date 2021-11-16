The Samsung Android 12 based One UI 4 Update is Here

They promised, and they delivered! Samsung has started rolling out the Android 12 update for its 2021 Galaxy S21 flagship series users. The Android 12 update is part of the One UI 4 update that also brings notable visual improvements, including a new theme engine and some privacy-enhancing features.

The Android 12-based One UI 4 update targets the Galaxy S21 series, including the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, and Galaxy S21 Ultra. Samsung says that this update to One UI 4 will soon be coming to older Galaxy S series devices, Galaxy Note devices, and foldable Galaxy Z devices. In addition, the Galaxy A and tablets will also receive the One UI 4 update.

Android 12 based One UI 4 update is here

One UI 4 brings a dynamic theme engine seen on Pixel devices lately with the Android 12 update. Therefore, users will be able to paint icons and UI elements with accents of various colours to complement the wallpaper. In addition, there are several visual adjustments to the widgets and how they are handled.

Android 12 on the Samsung One UI 4 also brings a Privacy Dashboard that will show you which apps and services accessed what sensors on your device at what time. "From alerting you to when an app is attempting to access your camera or microphone to a new privacy dashboard that brings all your settings and controls into one convenient place, with One UI 4, monitoring and controlling your privacy settings is simple."

Samsung says it has worked closely with Google and other third-party services to better integrate popular services with the One UI 4. Additionally, foldable devices can now better accommodate these applications while in Flex mode. Samsung also says that all its ecosystem devices will connect better after the One UI 4 update.

With the update of One UI 4, Samsung becomes one of the first Android OEMs to release a stable Android 12 for its main models. Google is the only other OEM to release Android 12 for its Pixel devices. All other brands are still testing beta versions of their Android 12 versions.