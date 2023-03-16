The US government wants TikTok to be sold off from ByteDance or face a ban

TikTok faces a direct challenge to its continued functions in the US. Reportedly, the Biden administration is demanding that TikTok be sold from its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, or face a potential ban. The Wall Street Journal first reported the lawsuit and then by The New York Times.



The White House threat is an escalation of limited bans and pending legislation that has been cropping up for some time. In late February, the Biden government said federal agencies would have 30 days time to remove the TikTok app from government devices, and the same restrictions have been extended across several US states.



A bill introduced earlier in March would give the Commerce secretary the ability to bar foreign companies from operating in the US if there are threats to national security, a key reason some elected officials have said that TikTok should be banned. TikTok has said that user data is not stored in China and has projected a deal with the US government that would block ByteDance's US operations to assuage its concerns. In December, the Wall Street Journal reported that negotiations between Washington and TikTok had stalled, and the future of the deal seemed uncertain.

The pressure from the White House comes as TikTok readies to answer questions about its operations and its relationship with the Chinese government. CEO Shou Zi Chew is planning to testify before a congressional committee next week. TikTok did not instantly respond to a request for comment from The Verge.