These iPhones may not get the next iOS 17 software update

Apple will present its latest version of iOS 17 software at its upcoming WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference), which will take place on June 5. While we're still two months away from the event, a MacRumors report claims that the tech giant has plans to drop software support for up to six devices. Here is everything we know so far.



The cited source claims that the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X will not receive the next version of iOS. In addition, the first-generation 9.7-inch iPad Pro, 12.9-inch iPad Pro, or fifth-generation iPad may not get the iPadOS 17 update.

These iPhones and iPads might lose support for software updates for obvious reasons. They are old now, and Apple can only offer support for old drives up to a specific time because new features and additions require the latest hardware, among other things. The devices mentioned above were announced between November 2015 and November 2017.

iOS 17 is expected to bring some valuable features. Apple is expected to add support for side-loading apps and third-party app stores, as European law needs the company to do so starting in 2024. Apple is also said to add widgets and multi-screen support in Apple regarding CarPlay updates. The new version is also leaning towards focusing more on stability and efficiency. According to reports, Apple will make a few changes to the visual appearance of the latest version of the software.

A Bloomberg report claimed that Apple plans to bring the most requested features to iPhone users with the iOS 17 release. But the source needed to detail what those features might be. We'll have more information on the next version of iOS in the coming weeks as we get closer to Apple's developer conference.

The list of devices that are likely to be eligible for the latest iOS 17 software update is iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro series, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 12 series, iPhone 12 Pro series, iPhone 13 series, iPhone 13 Pro series, iPhone 14 series and iPhone 14 Pro series, according to the cited source.