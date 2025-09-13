This Week in Tech: Samsung Galaxy F17, Nikon ZR, Canon EOS C50 and More Hit the Market

The second week of September 2025 has been buzzing with exciting technology launches, following closely on the heels of Apple’s iPhone 17 lineup, AirPods Pro 3, and new Apple Watches. While Apple dominated the early headlines, several other brands stepped forward with noteworthy devices for Indian consumers. From Samsung’s affordable smartphone to Nikon and Canon’s professional-grade cameras, here’s a roundup of what’s new.

Samsung Galaxy F17 5G

Samsung expanded its F-series with the launch of the Galaxy F17 5G in India. Marketed as the slimmest and most durable in its class, the smartphone measures just 7.5mm, comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, and has an IP54 rating. It features a 50MP triple rear camera with OIS, a 13MP front camera, and a Full HD+ Super AMOLED display. Powered by a 5nm Exynos 1330 chip and backed by a 5000mAh battery with 25W charging, it also introduces AI-driven features like Circle to Search with Google and Gemini Live. Priced at Rs 14,499 for the 4GB + 128GB variant and Rs 15,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model, the Galaxy F17 offers six years of security and Android updates.

Acer Nitro V 15

Gamers and creators have a fresh option with Acer’s Nitro V 15 gaming laptop. Equipped with Intel’s 13th Gen Core i7-13620H processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 GPU, it delivers strong performance at a competitive price. The 15.6-inch Full HD screen boasts a 165Hz refresh rate, paired with dual-fan cooling, up to 32GB DDR5 RAM, and 2TB SSD storage. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 and Thunderbolt 4. The laptop starts at Rs 89,999 for the i5 variant and Rs 99,999 for the i7 version.

NoiseFit Endeavour Pro

Homegrown wearable brand Noise unveiled the NoiseFit Endeavour Pro, a rugged smartwatch designed for adventurers and fitness enthusiasts. Built with a titanium alloy bezel, it withstands over 2,000 drops, extreme temperatures, and depths of up to 164 feet. Features include dual-band GPS with 5-satellite support, a 9-axis motion sensor, preloaded workouts, and even a built-in 2W flashlight. The 1.5-inch AMOLED display offers 1000 nits brightness, while the battery supports up to 28 days standby. Available in Carbon Black and Driftstone Beige, it is priced at Rs 9,999.

Nikon ZR

Nikon, now strengthened by its RED acquisition, introduced the Nikon ZR — a compact, video-focused full-frame camera weighing just 540 grams. It supports 6K RAW internal recording, RED’s R3D NE codec, dual base ISO, 5-axis IBIS, and AI-powered autofocus. With professional-grade features like nine imaging recipes and 32-bit float audio via OZO Audio, it targets filmmakers and creators on the move. The Nikon ZR launches in India on October 16 at Rs 1,86,995 (body only).

Canon EOS C50

Canon countered with its EOS C50, the smallest Cinema EOS RF-mount camera yet. Sporting a 7K full-frame CMOS sensor, it supports 7K 60p RAW, 4K 120fps, and 2K 180fps video, alongside 32MP stills. Notably, it is the first Cinema EOS model with open-gate recording, enabling versatile workflows. Priced at Rs 2,99,900 (body only), it comes with advanced autofocus, detachable pro-grade XLR inputs, and seamless rig integration.

Skullcandy INK’D ANC

For audio lovers, Skullcandy launched the INK’D ANC earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, quad mics, and up to 43 hours of battery. Priced at Rs 2,999 (introductory), the earbuds support Bluetooth 5.4, multipoint pairing, and USB-C fast charging that delivers two hours of playback in just 10 minutes.

This week’s lineup demonstrates the variety of innovation across segments — whether it’s budget-friendly 5G phones, gaming laptops, adventure-grade wearables, or pro-level cameras, there’s something for everyone.