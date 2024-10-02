Threads Introduce Free Edit Button; How It Works

Now, Threads is offering its own edit button, but with a twist. According to a report from TechCrunch, Threads users can edit their posts for free, but the editing window is limited to just 15 minutes.

Threads Edit Button: How it Works

Threads' newly added edit button allows users to make changes to their posts within 15 minutes of posting. This is an upgrade from the previous five-minute editing window, giving users a bit more time to catch and fix any errors. However, once those 15 minutes are over, the post becomes permanent. Threads users can access the feature without any additional fees, making it an attractive alternative for those looking for more flexibility without a subscription cost.

Fediverse Integration Explained

In addition to the edit button, Threads is further enhancing its integration with the fediverse—a decentralized social web that connects platforms like Mastodon and Pixelfed. Users who have linked their Threads accounts with the fediverse can now view likes and follows from other fediverse servers. To access this information, users can simply tap on a post’s activity or follower list, where they’ll find sections labelled "fediverse followers" and "fediverse likes."

This deeper integration is part of Threads' ongoing strategy to create a more connected social experience. Since March, Threads has allowed users to link their accounts with the fediverse, and it’s now expanding on those connections. Users can even see replies from fediverse members on posts, though the ability to respond to those replies directly is still in development.

What’s Next for Threads?

Threads' introduction of a free edit button could give it an edge among users who don't want to pay for such a basic feature. With nearly 200 million users and growing fediverse integration, Threads is positioning itself as a viable alternative to X. As new features continue to roll out, Threads users can look forward to more ways to manage their posts and connect across the social web.