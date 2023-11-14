Threads to allow users to delete separate profiles from Instagram

Threads, Meta's latest social media platform, powered by Instagram, has been rolling out new features and updates rapidly. In just four months of existence, it received a new content channel, voice posts with automatic transcriptions, editing posts, and more. However, a long-standing criticism from users was the inability to deactivate or delete their profiles. As the social media platform is built on Instagram, users need help to delete their Threads account, and the only way to get rid of it is to delete or deactivate their Instagram account. In a major move now, the platform will soon launch a feature allowing users to delete their Threads account separately without affecting their Instagram account.

Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, posted on Threads today, November 14, saying: "We're rolling out a way for you to delete your Threads profile separately from your Instagram account. To delete your Threads profile, visit Settings → Account → Delete or Deactivate Profile, then select delete". He also revealed that this update will be rolled out based on feedback from the Threads community.



You can delete your Threads profile independently soon

It may seem counterproductive to allow your user base to delete and leave the platform, which may eventually lead to a drop in the platform's total number of users; it will likely have a net positive impact on the platform in the long term.

With a user base of over 100 million, there is a large untapped pool of users that has yet to move to Threads. One reason could be that they didn't want to be left with a profile that couldn't be deleted. This would also turn away people who want to experiment with the new platform and see if they like it.

Allowing users to delete their profiles will encourage them to try Threads, which is why, even after witnessing a slight increase in user drop, this should eventually add more users to the platform.

Mosseri also announced that users will soon be able to opt out of the feature that displays Threads posts on Instagram and Facebook. He said, "We recently introduced a feature that makes it easy for people to see Threads posts directly on Facebook and Instagram, to help expand your audience and grow your reach. We heard feedback that you want more control over the experience, so we're rolling out a way to opt out of being featured outside Threads in Settings → Privacy".