TikTok Adds Guided Meditation for Teens After 10 PM to Promote Better Sleep Habits

In a bid to support healthier screen habits among young users, TikTok is rolling out a new feature that introduces guided meditation sessions after 10 PM. The social media platform will now automatically show these calming prompts to all users under the age of 18 as part of a broader wellness initiative.

Originally, TikTok had been testing a “wind down” feature that only played soothing music and was limited to users under 16. But based on promising results during its trial phase—where 98 percent of teens opted to keep the feature on after the first use—the company is expanding its scope. Now, instead of just calming sounds, teens will be offered short guided meditation exercises to help them relax and step away from the app at night.

The feature aims to create a more mindful user experience by gently interrupting late-night scrolling. Users will first see a reminder at 10 PM, and if they continue using the app, a full-screen meditation prompt will later appear, making it more difficult to ignore.

Notably, the meditation tool isn't just limited to teenagers. Adults can also access it by enabling the “Sleep Hours” option under the Screen Time settings in the app. This allows users of all ages to set boundaries and prioritise rest.

This update comes at a crucial time for TikTok, which is facing a potential ban in the United States unless it divests its U.S. operations by June 19. Despite the looming regulatory pressure, the platform continues to introduce new features aimed at enhancing digital well-being.

Earlier in March, TikTok launched another tool called "Time Away" that allows parents and guardians to manage app access during specific times. These features reflect a growing awareness around digital safety and mental health, especially for younger audiences who spend significant time on social media.

With its guided meditation initiative, TikTok is taking another step toward promoting balance between digital engagement and mental wellness.



