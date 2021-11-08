TikTok is the world's most downloaded app, Instagram 2nd; Find the full list

The Chinese video-sharing platform TikTok returned to the top of the list as the most downloaded application in the world in the month of October 2021, the downloads of the TikTok application were more than 57 million, as shown by data from Sensor's Store Intelligence platform Tower. The majority of TikTok downloads were from Douyin in China at 17 percent and the United States (US) at 11 percent. Instagram, owned by Facebook, came in second.



For over 10 months, TikTok has been the most downloaded non-gaming app. In fact, in August, it was named the most downloaded app of 2020. The Chinese video-sharing platform is the only non-Facebook app to mark its presence on the top five downloads list worldwide.

Instagram secured second place on the list of most downloaded worldwide with more than 56 million installs, representing a 31 percent increase from the previous month. The countries that had the most downloads included India with 39 percent, followed by Brazil with 6 percent.

However, Instagram topped Google Pay downloads worldwide, with TikTok ranking No. 3. Facebook, WhatsApp and Telegram found their place in the list of the top 5 downloaded games of October 2021, in addition to TikTok and Instagram. Snapchat, Messenger, shopping app - Meesho, Spotify and video editor - CapCut also made the top 10 list.

According to data from Sensor Tower and MAAS, shopping apps reached 113 million downloads in October 2021, the first time since October 2020 when the category reached its threshold. The shopping app Meesho, which secured 8th place on the top 10 apps by total downloads list, contributed more than 12 million downloads.

Notably, the most downloaded non-gaming app, TikTok, was banned by the Indian government last year alone with 58 other Chinese-sourced apps, including CamScanner and PUBG Mobile, citing national security concerns. Despite that, TikTok is gaining huge popularity among other countries. TikTok, an app best known for its dance videos with 1 billion users worldwide, has also become a shopping phenomenon. US national networks are creating TikTok sections.



