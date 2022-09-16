Tim Cook greets first iPhone 14 buyers at iconic NY store

New York: Apple CEO Tim Cook on Friday visited the prestigious Fifth Avenue store in New York City to greet fans queued up to buy the new iPhone 14 series and Watch Series 8.

Cook, seen wearing the new rugged Apple Watch Ultra, along with Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, Greg Jozwiak, applauded the crowd outside the store.

According to AppleInsider, Cook was spotted entering the Store and talking with the staff early in the morning.

Neither Apple nor Cook announced his visit to the New York Apple store.

This is the first iPhone launch that Cook has attended in person in New York City since the pandemic.

In 2019, the Apple CEO visited the Fifth Avenue store for the iPhone 11 launch at the reopening of that store after two years.

Apple has been highlighting the very first buyers at its stores around the world.

The new Apple 14 series and Apple Watch Series 16 went on sale across the globe, including India, on Friday.

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are now available in deep purple, silver, gold, and space black in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage capacities.

The iPhone 14 Pro models feature the Always-On display, Crash Detection, Emergency SOS via satellite, and an innovative new way to receive notifications and activities with the Dynamic Island.

Apple Watch Series 8 delivers best-in-class health features, including an innovative temperature sensor that enables advanced features for women's health, and Crash Detection for severe car crashes.