Today Tech News Updates: Top Seven Things to Know on 19 August 2021

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on 19 August 2021. Let's begin...



Apple iOS 14.7.1: iPhone Users Faces Network Coverage Issues

Last month, Apple released the latest iOS 14.7.1 update for iPhone users that came with a fix for an Apple Watch unlock bug and a zero-day vulnerability. However, several iPhone users are complaining about a network coverage problem after installing the iOS 14.7.1 update. Apple has yet to acknowledge the issue, but reports suggest that a fix could come with the upcoming iOS 14.7.2 update.

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale: Get Discounts on iPhone 12 Mini, Poco M3, Moto G60

On Thursday, Flipkart began its Mobiles Bonanza sale to offer deals and discounts on smartphones, like the iPhone 12 mini, Poco M3, Moto G60, and the Infinix Hot 10S. The five-day Flipkart sale that will continue until August 23 also brings prepaid discount offers on devices like iPhone 12, Realme C20, and the Oppo F19.

Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS: How to Download BGMI on Your iPhone or iPad

Battlegrounds Mobile India is finally available for Apple iOS devices like iPhone and iPad. This has happened after a long wait of a month and a half. While Krafton released the Indian avatar of the wildly popular and banned game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG Mobile) for Android devices last month, gamers with iPhones were left out of the action. Chat with Big B's voice on Amazon Alexa for Rs 149

Amazon on Thursday said it has made India's first celebrity voice feature on Alexa available with the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, and the users in India can add his amazing voice to their Alexa experience on Echo devices for an introductory price of Rs 149 for one year.

Xiaomi launches Redmi 10 as a budget device with a 50MP camera

Xiaomi has unveiled its next budget offering - the Redmi 10. The smartphone launched in Malaysia on Wednesday following a series of teasers last week. The Redmi 10 could launch in India soon. As of now, it comes in three RAM + storage configurations. Also, it supports wireless charging and reverse wired charging.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, Galaxy F42 5G May Launch in September in India

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G and Galaxy F42 5G are scheduled to launch in India in September. The two phones have had some leaks in the past and in May, it was said that the Galaxy M52 5G could be a rebranded Samsung Galaxy F52 5G. The two phones will succeed their predecessors, the Samsung Galaxy M51 and Galaxy F41 respectively, which were released last year.

Google Calendar to soon let you share working location

Amid the increase in hybrid work environments, tech giant Google is reportedly letting users share day-to-day locations in Calendar. According to 9To5Google, Google Calendar already lets you specify working hours and, earlier this year, it has added support for split schedules.





