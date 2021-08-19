Apple iOS 14.7.1: iPhone Users Faces Network Coverage Issues

Last month, Apple released the latest iOS 14.7.1 update for iPhone users that came with a fix for an Apple Watch unlock bug and a zero-day vulnerability. However, several iPhone users are complaining about a network coverage problem after installing the iOS 14.7.1 update. The issue does not appear to be limited to a specific model and appears to have affected people using older iPhone models such as the iPhone 6s and iPhone 7, as well as the newer iPhone 11 and iPhone 12. Users have complained of a "No Service" issue on Apple's Community Forums and Developer Forums.



"After I updated my iPhone 11 to iOS 14.7.1, I lost signal. Carrier is not found," a user said on Apple's community forums. This was followed up by complaints by several iPhone 6s and iPhone 7 users that the problem has affected them as well. Apple has a support page for those who get "No Service" or network searching issues on their iPhone or iPad. The page tells users how they can restore the network on their respective devices. Some affected users said that they have tried Apple's tips on the Support Page but it did not work for them.

Given the number of complaints coming in about the new update, Apple is expected to release a fix soon. The company has yet to acknowledge the issue, but reports suggest that a fix could come with the upcoming iOS 14.7.2 update. Apple is reportedly working on iOS 14.8 which is said to come before the release of iOS 15.

Earlier in June, Apple's iOS 14.6 update was reported to be causing battery drain issues on users' iPhones initially.



