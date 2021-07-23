Today Tech News Updates: Top Seven Things to Know on 23 July 2021

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on 23 July 2021. Let's begin...



OnePlus Nord 2 5G launched with triple rear cameras, MediaTek Dimensity SoC: Find Details

OnePlus Nord 2 5G got launched on Thursday as the latest model in the company's Nord series. Compared to last year's OnePlus Nord that came with quad rear cameras and had two selfie cameras, the OnePlus Nord 2 5G has triple rear cameras and a punch-hole display with a single selfie camera.

Poco F3 GT to Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications

Poco F3 GT will launch in India today, July 23, at 12 p.m. The company will host a virtual event that will be streamed live on YouTube. Some of the specifications of the Poco F3 GT have already been confirmed. It will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC and will come with a 120Hz refresh rate display.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G goes OfficialThe OnePlus Nord 2 5G packs a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery that supports Warp Charge 65 charges the battery from 0 to 100 % in 30 mins. It is is available in Grey Sierra, Blue Haze, Green Wood colour.

Samsung Unveils its Latest Galaxy A22 5G

In a bid to expand its 5G smartphones portfolio, Samsung India on Friday unveiled its latest Galaxy A22 5G samet phone that is said to be the first phone with 5G connectivity in the A-Series. The smartphones is priced at Rs 19,999 for 6GB+128GB variant and Rs 21,999 for 8GB+128GB variant. It will be available across retail stores, Samsung.com and leading online portals.

Google Doodle celebrates Tokyo Olympics 2020 and allows you to play

Today's Google Doodle is an interactive one, real fun, and it rejoices the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The animated Doodle Champion Island Games allows you to play seven mini-games. A collection of daring side quests, and also legendary opponents you can win over.

Snapchat reaches 293 mn daily active users

Snapchat has announced that it now has 293 million daily active users in the second quarter this year, an increase of 55 million year-over-year. Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, said that its revenue increased 116 per cent to $982 million in Q2 2021 compared to the prior year.

MacBook Air with 13-inch Mini LED to launch in mid-2022

Apple plans to announce a redesigned MacBook Air with a 13.3-inch Mini LED display in the middle of 2022, as per a new investor note from reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.