OnePlus Nord 2 5G launched with triple rear cameras, MediaTek Dimensity SoC: Find Details

OnePlus Nord 2 5G got launched on Thursday as the latest model in the company's Nord series. Compared to last year's OnePlus Nord that came with quad rear cameras and had two selfie cameras, the OnePlus Nord 2 5G has triple rear cameras and a punch-hole display with a single selfie camera. The new smartphone, however, has a number of updates over its predecessor. These mainly include a larger main camera, a larger battery, and faster charging. The OnePlus Nord 2 5G is also the company's first phone to come with a MediaTek SoC. In addition to the Nord 2 5G, the Chinese company introduced the OnePlus Buds Pro as its new truly wireless (TWS) headphones.



OnePlus Nord 2 5G: Price and Availability Details

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G price in India has been set at Rs. 27,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone also has an 8GB + 128GB option that is priced at Rs. 29,999 and the top-end 12GB RAM + 256GB model at Rs. 34,999. It comes in Blue Haze, Gray Sierra and Green-Wood colours (exclusive to India). However, the base variant will be limited to the Blue Haze colour option, while the 8GB and 12GB models will be available in Gray Sierra and the Green-Wood shade will be exclusive to the 12GB version.

Regarding its availability, the OnePlus Nord 2 5G will go on sale in early access in India via Amazon and OnePlus.in from July 26. The 8GB and 12GB models in Blue Haze and Gray Sierra colour options will be available in early access. sale, and will be limited to Amazon Prime members through Amazon and OnePlus Red Cable Club members through the OnePlus.in website and the company's offline retail channels. However, the open sale for OnePlus Nord 2 5G will start from July 28 through Amazon, OnePlus.in, OnePlus Experience Stores and retail partners including Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, Bajaj Electronics, Poorvika Mobiles and Sangeetha. Mobile phones, among others. The open sale will not include the 6GB variant and the 12GB option in Green-Wood colour, as those two will be available in August.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G: Specifications

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G dual SIM (Nano) runs on Android 11 with OxygenOS 11.3 on top. The custom skin is remarkably based on Oppo's ColorOS 11.3, thanks to the recent merger between OnePlus and Oppo. The phone features a 6.43-inch Fluid AMOLED full-HD + (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a 20: 9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, there's an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM. There's the triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor with an f / 1.88 lens and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). The camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f / 2.25 ultra-wide lens that has a 119.7-degree field of view (FoV) and is paired with electronic image stabilization (EIS). A 2-megapixel monochrome sensor is also available on the back, along with an f / 2.5 lens.

OnePlus has provided up to 4K video recording at a 30fps frame rate on the Nord 2 5G. There are also preloaded video-focused features such as 1080p 120fps super slow-motion video recording, time-lapse, video editor. There are also proprietary features including Nightscape Ultra, AI Photo Enhancement, AI Video Enhancement, UltraShot HDR, portrait mode, dual video, and a professional mode.

For selfies and video conferencing, the OnePlus Nord 2 5G sports a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 camera sensor on the front, with an f / 2.45 lens. The front camera is also available with EIS support.

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G comes with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS / A-GPS / NavIC, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Onboard sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

OnePlus has offered dual stereo speakers on the Nord 2 5G. There is also noise cancellation support on board. The OnePlus Nord 2 5G includes a 4,500 mAh dual-cell battery that supports Warp Charge 65 (a compatible charger is in the box). The proprietary technology is claimed to charge the battery from 0 to 100 percent in just 30 minutes. Also, the phone measures158.9x73.2x8.25mm and weighs 189 grams.