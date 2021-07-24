Today Tech News Updates: Top Seven Things to Know on 24 July 2021

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on 24 July 2021. Let's begin...



Sony PS5 Restock in India: Pre-orders start on July 26

Sony PS5 Restock in India: Sony's next-generation gaming console, the Sony PlayStation 5, has been playing a hard-to-get game with gamers. This is not only in India but also for countries around the world. Over time, Sony has made more units of its PS5 game console available in the market, but the supply has always been below the demand.

Apple tests new external display with a dedicated A13 chip

Apple's Pro Display XDR has been around for quite some time, but there are still no rumours about an updated version of its high-priced display in the short term. However, 9to5Mac has learned from sources familiar with the matter that Apple is internally testing a new external display with a dedicated A13 chip and also Neural Engine.

YouTube Hits 10 Billion Download Milestone on Google Play Store

The popular video streaming app, YouTube for Android users has outdone a whopping 10 billion downloads on the Google Play Store, reports news agency IANS. With the introduction of 4G devices, refining global internet speed, and increasing access to tablets/smartphones, video streaming gained popularity over the past decade.

Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Best Deals on iPhone 12, iPhone mini and Moto Razr 5G

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale has gone live for Plus members. For the non-Plus members, the sale will go live tomorrow i.e. on July 25 and go on till July 29. The Flipkart sale would be live for five days hence giving more time to users to buy products. Flipkart is be offering deals and discounts on smartphones, laptops, smartwatches, audio products, home appliances and more during the sale.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War to offer a new multiplayer, Zombies mode for free

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is giving players to try out its new multiplayer and Zombies mode for free. The offer is open till July 29 and players can get free access across multiple platforms. The single-player campaign mode is not going to be available during this free trial period that started on July 22.

Facebook launches Cloud gaming service on iPhones and iPads with web app

Facebook has launched its Cloud gaming service on iPhones and iPads through a web app. Facebook's cloud games are currently available in the US, Canada and Mexico, and will reach Western and Central Europe by early 2022.

Microsoft new build of Windows 11 to come with new improvements

Microsoft has released a new preview build of Windows 11 (number 22000.100) which comes with several new features and bug fixes. This new build aims to improve Windows 11's stability and has been made available to the Microsoft Insider Program on the Dev Channel members (Early Access). For starters, developers have started implementing the Chat application that is built based on Microsoft Teams and is located in the taskbar.



