Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Best Deals on iPhone 12, iPhone mini and Moto Razr 5G

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale has gone live for Plus members. For the non-Plus members, the sale will go live tomorrow i.e. on July 25 and go on till July 29. The Flipkart sale would be live for five days hence giving more time to users to buy products. Flipkart is be offering deals and discounts on smartphones, laptops, smartwatches, audio products, home appliances and more during the sale.



Unlike the Prime Day sale, the Flipkart sale is open to everyone. So people who are unable to access the Prime deals can head to Flipkart for the deals and discounts. The Walmart-owned company is also offering bank discounts, exchange offers, No-cost EMI other than the sale discounts. If you are an ICICI bank account holder, you can get an instant discount of 10 per cent. If you make payment using ICICI bank debit and credit cards, you will get 10 per cent off. While the Amazon Prime Day sale would be beneficial for HDFC bank account holders, the Flipkart sale is for the ICICI account holders.

These are some of the handpicked deals on smartphones:

— iPhone 12: The 12 64GB iPhone can be bought for Rs 67,999 during the Big Saving Days sale. Moreover, you can exchange your old phone and get up to Rs 19,250 off on the new iPhone 12. The ICICI bank holders can also get a discount of 10 per cent. The smartphone offers the fastest A14 Bionic Chip with a Next-Generation Neural Engine processor. It features dual -12-megapixel cameras and comes with an OLED display.

— Moto Razr 5G: This smartphonelaunched last year, is offered at Rs 89,999 from the actual price of Rs 1,09,900 during the Big Saving Days sale. This also includes an exchange offer, a 10 per cent instant discount for ICICI bank card holders. The foldable device features 5G support, a 48-megapixel camera and twin displays.

— iPhone 12 mini:During the sale, the smallest iPhone in the iPhone 12 series can be bought for Rs 57,999. The actual price of the smartphone is Rs 69,900 for the 64GB variant. You can also exchange your old device and get up to Rs 19,250 off. ICICI debit and credit cardholders can get an instant 10 percent off on the total amount. The smartphone also features the A14 Bionic Chip with a Next-Generation Neural Engine processor.





