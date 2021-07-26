Today Tech News Updates: Top Seven Things to Know on 26 July 2021

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on 26 July 2021. Let's begin...



Chipmaker TSMC says too early to say about Germany expansion

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) (2330.TW) said on Monday that it was too early to say whether it will build factories in Germany and that talks were in the early stages, as the EU seeks to reduce chip imports amid a supply shortage.

Redmi Note 10T 5G sale starts today; Check price on Amazon

Redmi Note 10T 5G, the company's first 5G-enabled smartphone in India, is ready to go on sale today. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 octa-core chipset and comes with a triple rear camera setup.

iPhone 13 Series May Support 25W Fast Charge - Report

Apple iPhone 13 is one of the most anticipated high-end devices of the year due to the splendid specifications it can have. Recent leaks have suggested that the company could launch its next smartphones with ProMotion displays (with high refresh rates), larger batteries, and a smaller notch.

PS5 Restock: How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5 on Amazon, Croma, Flipkart, Reliance Digital and More

PlayStation 5 is back again. Today at 12 p.m. the disc-equipped with 49,990 PS5 will go on sale for the sixth time in India, just two weeks after the previous round. It looks like it's essentially the same restock split into two batches. All of Amazon, Croma, Flipkart, Games The Shop, Prepaid Gamer Card, Reliance Digital, Sony Center, and Vijay Sales will have the PlayStation 5 back in stock in India.

Amazon Prime Day 2021 Sale: Best mobiles under Rs 10,000

Amazon Prime Day 2021 sale: During this sale shoppers can check out and take advantage of the many offers across categories like smartphones, tablets, computers, laptops, consumer electronics, and much more that are available. Here are the handpicked smartphones on the Prime Day 2021 sale on Amazon, that costs less than 10,000. Check out Samsung Galaxy M11, Redmi 9 Prime, Tecno Spark 7, Realme C11 smartphones now.

Now Google will tell you exactly why it showed specific search results

The search giant- Google recently revealed the information that it attaches to search results to display its users why they get the website recommendations including the 'matching keywords' and 'related terms' as well as other pages that are nearby the local area.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G goes on sale on Amazon, OnePlus.in

OnePlus launched the OnePlus Nord 2 5G in India last week at a starting price of Rs 27,999. The key highlights of the smartphone include the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, a 50 MP triple rear camera setup, and a 4,500 mAh battery that comes with support for a 65W Warp Charge.