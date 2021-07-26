OnePlus Nord 2 5G goes on sale on Amazon, OnePlus.in: Find Details

OnePlus launched the OnePlus Nord 2 5G in India last week at a starting price of Rs 27,999. The key highlights of the smartphone include the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, a 50 MP triple rear camera setup, and a 4,500 mAh battery that comes with support for 65W Warp Charge. The smartphone is now available for purchase in India for Amazon Prime members and Red Cable Club members. Notably, Amazon is now hosting a Prime Day sale in India. The smartphone will go on sale on July 28.



OnePlus Nord 2 5G: Prices, availability, and sale offers

OnePlus Nord 2 5G is available in three storage variants. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 27,999 and will be available in August 2021. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant costs Rs 29,999 and the storage variant 12GB RAM + 256GB is priced at Rs 34,999. On July 28 the last two storage variants will go on sale.

The OnePlus smartphone comes in Blue Haze, Gray Sierra, and Green Woods (India exclusive) colour variants. Starting July 28 the smartphones will also be available for purchase at Vijay Sales.

The OnePlus smartphone will be available for purchase to existing Red Cable Club members and Amazon Prime members from July 26-27 at oneplus.in, the OnePlus Store app, Amazon, and OnePlus Experience Stores.





P̶r̶e̶t̶t̶y̶ ̶m̶u̶c̶h̶ the sweetest deal this week 🎁



Get ₹500 off on Red Cable Care when you purchase it with your brand new OnePlus Nord 2 5G.



Head to your nearest OnePlus Experience Stores now! pic.twitter.com/KqGTwD402F — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) July 23, 2021





Coming to the sale offers, buyers who purchase through oneplus.in or the OnePlus Store app will be eligible to receive the OnePlus Band or OnePlus Buds Z at Rs 1,499, compared to Rs 2,499. Moreover, the first 2,000 buyers who make the purchase through the OnePlus Store app will win a practical OnePlus fanny pack.

They will also get a Rs 1,000 discount on HDFC Bank credit cards and EMI transactions. If buyers upgrade from the OnePlus smartphone to OnePlus Nord 2 5G, they can get an instant discount of Rs 1,000. This offer is valid from July 26 to July 31.

On the purchase of OnePlus Nord 2 5G, customers will get 3 months of Spotify Premium for free. Buyers who sign up for Red Cable Club on their smartphones will get 1 TB of additional cloud storage with the Red Cable Care plan (under Red Cable Pro).

OnePlus Nord 2 5G: Specifications

OnePlus Nord 2 5G features a 6.43-inch Full-HD + Fluid AMOLED display that offers a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset and offers up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone will work with OxygenOS 11.3. OnePlus Nord 2 has been confirmed to get two OS updates and three years of software support. The smartphone also features an alert slider and a dual speaker.

In terms of camera, it has a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50 MP IMX766 sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2 MP tertiary sensor. For selfies, it comes with a 32 MP front camera setup. The camera comes with features like dual video, ultra nightscape, group shot 2.0, and more. OnePlus Nord 2 5G is powered with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 65 W Warp Charge.



