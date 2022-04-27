Top four tech consulting companies creating mobile apps to ease manual workflow

In this digital era, mobile app development has become a necessity for every business whether it is a startup or a well-recognised brand. With the help of apps, customers are now able to access the business details faster and stay attuned to the latest trends and happenings. Besides helping in business accessibility, mobile apps equally facilitate businesses to develop a robust relationship with customers, permitting strong customer loyalty and a genuine customer base.



Owing to the increasing demands and requirements, software firms are actively integrating technologies like AI, ML, IoT and others for creating purposeful apps. These apps are giving the ability employees to complete their work beyond office walls. Also, it increases productivity and provides greater efficiency in the organization's processes and procedures. Bringing mobile application integration into your enterprise, whether for your employees or customers can be transformative for your organization. With this app automation, a small team can manage a large number of data sources and datasets making operations and processes easier and more efficient. While these apps speed up the work process, they also simplify the mundane tasks thereby removing any scope of human error.

Below are the top four tech consulting firms that are providing mobile apps:

Getafix Technologies

A Bengaluru-based new-age software development company, Getafix technologies caters to a broad range of clientele from countries including the US, UK, Germany, and more. With a record YoY revenue growth and expansion plans that include a new business line - they seem to be on the right path. Their team has just launched two new products, Scanroid (a document digitisation platform) and a 100% paperless HRMS with an idea to revolutionize the end-to-end hiring process. Expanding on their FinTech efforts, they have recently started mammoth initiatives to boost the Neo Banking sector in India, and are in talks with various banking partners as well to launch them on a national scale.

They expect to see great things from their team, especially towards the adoption of technology by SMEs in India, a core focus of their operation.

Applied Informatics

Applied Informatics is an NYC-based Health IT, Big Data, and Semantic technology company. All solutions provided by the firm are engineered with advanced informatics expertise and purposeful design. Their services include custom health information solutions, mobile research & health apps, data science & PopHealth analytics, wearables & IoT integrations, and more. They work with healthy systems & providers, life sciences, consumer health & wellness, and health insurance payors. Their solutions drive industry-wide adoption as the Investigator Databank built for DrugDev used by top pharmaceutical companies including Pfizer, Lilly, Novartis, Janssen, and Merck.

Pegasus One

Pegasus One is a leading custom software solutions development company based in Southern California for small-to-mid-sized businesses. Their process focuses on using solid leadership and business acumen to solve big business problems. The company provides measurable business outcomes, in a predictable and time-bound fashion and since its inception in 2009, the company has been a software innovation partner for SMBs and Fortune 500 companies.

Trusted by industry giants such as Disney, Honda, GE, Toshiba, Interstate Batteries, City National Bank, and many more, Pegasus One delivers technical expertise coupled with business acumen and provides around-the-clock support and is highly rated by their clients based on the reviews online.

BairesDev

BairesDev is a leading Nearshore Technology Solutions company, headquartered in the US. The company is known for architecting and engineering scalable and high-performing software solutions to meet the business needs & challenges of their clients. Using their tech expertise and cross-industry experience, BairesDev evolves digital transformation into digital acceleration with an aim to create lasting value throughout the entire digital transformation journey.

With 3,000+ seasoned engineers in 36 countries, they provide time zone–aligned services to empower Fortune 500 companies and leading brands. Working for clients like Google, Rolls-Royce, Johnson & Johnson, Pinterest, and ViacomCBS, they have been reimagining the tech landscape for over a decade now.