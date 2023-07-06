Top Smartphones under Rs 15,000 in July: Realme Narzo N53 5G and more

Smartphones are constantly evolving, and finding the perfect device that balances performance and affordability has become challenging. However, many options await tech enthusiasts and general consumers in India with a budget of less than Rs 15,000. Numerous brands seek attention by offering attractive features in this price range. The options seem endless, from dynamic offerings from Poco, iQOO, and Realme to the trusty Samsung Galaxy M14. To help you make an informed decision, we have curated a list of the best phones under Rs 15,000, ensuring an unbeatable user experience without breaking the bank.



1. iQOO Z6 Lite 5G

Several months later, the iQOO Z6 Lite 5G is on the list of the best affordable smartphones. The standout feature of the iQOO Z6 Lite is the relatively powerful chipset in the budget segment, Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC, which also makes it the first phone in India to come with this processor. The phone also features a smooth and fluid 120Hz LCD screen. With its 5000mAh battery and 18W fast charging support, you can recharge quickly and stay connected all day. The 50MP dual rear camera setup ensures stunning photos and videos. Overall, the iQOO Z6 Lite offers a fantastic deal for budget-conscious Indian consumers with its outstanding performance, high refresh rate display, fast-charging battery, and advanced camera setup.

2. Realme Narzo N53 5G

The Realme Narzo N53 5G is a smartphone with impressive performance and a sleek and stylish design that will remind you of the iPhone 14 Pro. While the Narzo N53 may not be a gaming powerhouse, it handles basic games easily and daily tasks smoothly. The 6 GB RAM variant is desirable and provides extensive multitasking capabilities. The phone's lightweight construction makes it comfortable to hold and carry. The fingerprint-resistant back panel adds to its aesthetic appeal while ensuring a clean and polished appearance. With its competitive price and excellent features, the Realme Narzo N53 5G is one of the best smartphones in the sub-Rs 15,000 price segment, offering an attractive package for budget-conscious consumers.

3. Redmi Note 12 5G

The Redmi Note 12 5G has returned to its original price. However, a fantastic offer is still available for those with an HDFC or ICICI bank card. Using this offer, you can enjoy a discount of Rs 2000, making the smartphone a good option for just Rs 14,999. The Redmi Note 12 offers impressive features that exceed expectations for its price, including a vibrant 120Hz AMOLED display, 5G connectivity, and 33W fast charging support. Furthermore, the phone captures good-quality photos and videos under favourable lighting conditions. If you've contemplated an upgrade, now would be the perfect time to buy this phone. Rest assured that the Redmi Note 12 will not disappoint you and will provide you with a great smartphone experience at an affordable price.

4. Samsung Galaxy M14 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M14 5G is an excellent addition to the budget smartphone segment, offering an exceptional user experience at an affordable price. One of its standout features is the large 90Hz LCD screen, which ensures smooth scrolling and enhances the viewing experience. Powered by the efficient Exynos 1330 chip, the device balances battery performance and decent processing power, making it ideal for everyday tasks and casual gaming. The camera performance of the Galaxy M14 5G is awe-inspiring in the sub-Rs 15,000 price segment, and it captures stunning photos with excellent clarity and vibrant colours. With its attractive features and competitive pricing, the Samsung Galaxy M14 5G is a strong contender, providing users with a delightful combination of functionality and affordability.