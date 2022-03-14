Troop Messenger is a "one-stop solution for all business communications" says Founder & CEO, Sudhir Naidu

Troop Messenger is a team collaboration and business communication platform that works well for Startups, Large Enterprises, Defense, Government organizations for their internal office work communication & collaboration. It eases communication challenges that offices face while engaging their staff in performing the duties of an organization. Additionally, with its availability across mobile, PC, and wide-range of browsers, it makes your workforce connect from all parts of the world digitally. This collaborative technology platform brings your staff of different hierarchies, locations, and departments onto a single interface to provide streamlined work conversations and better work culture.

Sudhir Naidu, Founder & CEO - Troop Messenger

Sudhir Naidu interacted with The Hans India and shared the journey and key takeaways that make Troop Messenger stand out from Microsoft Teams and WhatsApp for Business. He threw light on why this Make-in-India product is receiving tremendous responses from Pan-India users, including governments and defence organizations.



We would like to know more about you and how this idea trigger you?

Being in the software industry for 18+ years of experience, moved on to formulate a new dynamic product named Troop Messenger. Having scaled the journey of graduating from ICFAI followed by serving as a Networking Engineer with top-notch corporates in the USA (AT&T), I have incorporated "Tvisha Technologies Pvt Ltd." in India, leveraging systems integration and network Consultancy Company in the endeavour to help enterprises build their digital workplace where there is intensive IT and SW development.

Troop Messenger was first launched as an internal company resource; the affordable solution now helps organizations worldwide enhance teamwork, productivity, and security.

You say Troop Messenger is a "one-stop solution for all business communications"please explain.

Yes! Troop Messenger is a "one-stop solution for all business communications". Believe us, the reason for expressing such a confident statement is because of Troop Messenger's performance and efficiency in helping businesses of all forms and sizes conduct seamless team collaboration with over 150+ enterprise features. We have explored multiple use cases of how business communications function at workplaces, and accordingly, we have built the features to help the employees of an organization communicate work in messages, audio-video calls, files and media attachments, etc., Troop Messenger supports collaboration has rare time-saving and work-productive features that give employees a seamless user experience while using the tool.

What is the exclusiveness of Troop Messenger? What are all technologies being used for this platform?

Troop Messenger's exclusivity lies in its ability to bring every hierarchy of an organization onto a unified platform, letting all of them work collectively by sharing their work ideas with the other stakeholders of the project. The other line which makes this team collaboration tool exclusive is its cost-effective plans designed for every segment of business enterprises to help them receive work updates from across every corner of the globe. We extensively use standard and advanced technologies like Artificial intelligence, Machine Learning technologies in this collaborative business messaging software. Besides, the other areas we plan to improve ourselves are cyber security and deep learning.

How's the response of your clients, being a homegrown brand? Do you have any clients outside India?

We have been receiving tremendous responses to our Make-in-India product from Pan-India users, including governments and defence organizations. Yes, we do! Apart from India, we have clients from all parts of the world where North America and Europe hold a significant client base.

How is this messaging platform different from Microsoft Teams or WhatsApp Business? Why should people choose Troop Messenger?

Here are the key takeaways that make Troop Messenger stand out from Microsoft Teams and WhatsApp for Business.

♦ The value proposition that Troop Messenger delivers to its clients in terms of performance, the best collaboration features for cost-effective pricing plans

♦ Simple UI with great UX

♦ Multiple service offerings of SaaS, on-premise, chat APIs, and custom apps

♦ Troop Messenger works in Air-Gapped networks where the users who belong to these networks have access to all its features without the need for the internet

The reason for choosing Troop Messenger over other big-named tools is its unmatched security, productivity, and unique work collaboration features, which allow users of all sizes of businesses to have uninterrupted work communication.

How secured Troop Messenger is? How is the Data Backup done in this platform?



This messaging platform uses world-best and proven security protocols and practices such as AES-256 military-grade encryption, two-key encryption, and others to secure your data when it is in transit and at rest. Besides, using these encryption standards, it also contains certain in-app features such as Burnout, Multi-factor Authentication, Request Authorization – UNITs, blocking suspicious users from accessing the application, and others put Troop Messenger way ahead of other applications of the market when it comes to application security.



At the user level, the data gets auto-restored from the servers of Troop Messenger whenever they install the app on a new device. For Data security and availability, we have a business continuity framework, and we follow the best of the industry standards in maintaining it.

How have been the last two years during the pandemic for Troop?

As remote teams' collaboration has risen phenomenally during the pandemic times, Troop Messenger has explored new business horizons from all parts of the world.

What's the company's vision, where do you see it after ten years?

We would want to be identified among top leaders in the Collaboration space and expect to become a Unicorn and take it public by 2025.